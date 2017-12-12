‘Venom’ Set Photos Reveal Eddie Brock’s Ride

The first photos of Eddie Brock’s two-wheeled ride from the Venom movie have surfaced online.

Spotted on the set of the Sony Pictures film in Atlanta, Georgia, it should be no surprise that the motorcycle Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock will be riding in the Venom film matches the dark scheme of the character. Of course, it is black. Though, worth noting, Hardy himself is not on the bike in the photos but, rather, a stunt double is filling in for him.(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Check out the photos in the tweet from @AtlantaFilming below.

Here you go. #EddieBrock, and his motorcycle that flies… pic.twitter.com/kSHv41tDV6 — Atlanta Filming (@AtlantaFilming) December 12, 2017

The dark motorcycle and gritty appearance of Eddie Brock matches the rest of the Venom production marketing campaign.

In images posted from Venom social accounts, Hardy appears to be wording the captions accompanying cryptic photos from the movie’s set. Previously, a selfie of Hardy as Eddie on the couch in Eddie’s apartment was tweeted to the Venom Twitter account with “Home.” as the its caption.

Venom has added Michelle Williams and Jenny Slate to its cast, with actors like Scott Haze, Reid Scott, in talks, and Rogue One star Riz Ahmed rumored to play Carnage.

Venom will be in theaters on October 5th, 2018.