Tom Hardy Clarifies His Comments About ‘Venom’ Cut Scenes

Venom star Tom Hardy sparked a bit of curiosity with comments that his favorite scenes aren’t in the film, but now he’s making clear exactly what he meant.

Hardy had previously told ComicsExplained that there are scenes he shot for Venom that didn’t make it to the final cut of the movie and that those scenes were his favorite.

“There are scenes that aren’t in this movie,” Hard said. “There are like 30 to 40 minutes’ worth of scenes that aren’t in this movie… all of them. Mad puppeteering scenes, dark comedy scenes. You know what I mean? They just never made it in.”

Now, speaking to IGN, Hardy explained that nothing is missing from the film, just that they had to condense all of the footage created with him improvising and “playing” with the role of Venom.

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Hardy clarifies his comments about the footage cut from Venom: “Everything I want is in it. And more.” pic.twitter.com/IyOEo9oNmd — IGN (@IGN) October 2, 2018

“What I’m saying is that I had a lot of time improvising and a lot of time playing with Venom so in honesty there’s probably about seven hours or more of the footage with me playing as Venom and enjoying myself,” Hardy said. “I took him right out there and played with it and had a lot of fun because there’s a lot of fun you can have with a project and with this character and I’ve done that. And me, and the other executive producers know full well that has nothing to do with the story, but nevertheless would I like to watch a seven hour version of Venom? Yep, but that’s just me as an actor but the truth of it is everything that we wanted is in the story Everything I want is in the story and more and the film is awesome and I’m excited and I just want to shoot a sequel.”

The comments had led some fans to think that there was, potentially, an R-rated version of the film, but producers Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach told ComicBook.com that an R-rated Venom had never been a consideration.

“There isn’t some phantom version of the movie,” Tolmach said. “Everyone is asking us that. Is there an R-rated cut sitting there? There isn’t.”

What is in the film, however, are post-credits scenes meaning that there could potentially someday be Spider-Man crossovers and more.

“I think there’s a pretty obvious one inherent to the Venom franchise that for whatever reason couldn’t be included in the film,” director Ruben Fleischer told ComicBook.com. “But I will say that I look forward to future movies where said character could perhaps run across Venom. Nothing would be more exciting to see than a face-off with Spider-Man.”

Venom will arrive in theaters on October 5th