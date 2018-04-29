‘Venom’ Trailer Surpasses ‘Wonder Woman’ and ‘Doctor Strange’ in First 24 Hours

Sony’s first full Venom trailer outperformed Warner Bros.’ Wonder Woman and Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in its first 24 hours with 64.3 million views, The Wrap reports.

The trailer has since surpassed 124 million views since being released Monday, April 23.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This trailer, arriving months after the debut teaser trailer, offered fans their first look at the sharp-toothed and inky Venom, complete with sprawling tongue. Tom Hardy‘s titular alter-ego was absent from the first-look footage in February, a move swiftly and frequently criticized by fans hoping to catch a glimpse of Eddie Brock suited up with the symbiote.

According to social media tracker Fizziology, which compiles information sourced from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Reddit, blogs and more to supply a complete picture of social media opinions, Venom is among the biggest second trailers for a superhero film.

Venom’s reveal was the big draw point in this new look, which drew more eyes as volume increased 72% over the first trailer in its first 24 hours of release. Positive conversation increased by 46%, and negative conversation fell 63%.

Organic positive conversation came in at over 80%, putting the positive audience reaction on par with Marvel Studios hits Ant-Man and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Venom is the first entry out of the Sony Marvel Universe, one of many Spider-Man spinoffs planned by the studio as they utilize their library of Spidey-related characters. Sony is also readying Silver & Black, centered around femme fatales Silver Sable and Black Cat, with Gina Prince-Bythewood attached in the director’s seat.

Following Venom‘s release in October, Sony will then debut the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in December.

ComicBook.com was on hand for the Sony presentation and exclusive sneak peek at the Miles Morales-focused animated tale, which sees the Afro-Latino teen come under the tutelage of an out-of-shape Peter Parker after his mysterious death and subsequent return from the dead.

Venom, starring Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate, and Riz Ahmed, opens October 5.