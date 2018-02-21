The Internet Reacts To Sony’s ‘Venom’ Trailer

As promised, Sony released the first teaser trailer for its standalone Venom movie on Thursday and, as you’d expect, the internet had a lot to say about it.
Fans from all over the world immediately jumped on Twitter to share their thoughts on the trailer, much to the dismay of Sony. At best, these reactions were okay. At worst? Well, let’s just say it got ugly.
People were not into this footage at all. Some didn’t like it because of the generic action vibe of the whole thing. Others were just mad that the Venom trailer didn’t show any actual shots of Venom.
Even Tom Hardy couldn’t save this thing from the negativity of Twitter.
Here are some of the best, but mostly worst reactions to Sony’s newest “Marvel” movie:
Some People Liked it?
There was definitely a pocket of folks on the internet who enjoyed the teaser, and they made sure others heard them out.
That #Venom trailer was so poor but Tom Hardy is Tom Hardy so pic.twitter.com/jXgUfBQK60— Tomoko Kuroki (@_xruvimbo) February 8, 2018
Its a teaser trailer! Consider yourself teased! #Venom— Bartleby the Scrivener (@Teddy_Jenkins) February 8, 2018
Okay, so maybe there weren’t many great responses out there…
Most Were Disappointed
To be honest, most of the internet was really let down by this trailer, as you can see from these responses.
yea, the venom trailer was disappointing— A (@scholesay) February 8, 2018
Everyone after see the #Venom trailer pic.twitter.com/mpMmxJHjXe— Andrew_Miranda (@Skepticalvoid) February 8, 2018
Not gonna lie, just by the trailer alone I’m not excited for the venom movie. The trailer looks like a fan made it.— Son Goken (@SonGokenYT) February 8, 2018
REALLY Disappointed
Yeah, people were just not happy about this trailer at all. The reactions from fans continue to get worse.
Me watching the #Venom trailer… pic.twitter.com/8W2Kxo9aoa— #BlackLivesMatter (@FiddleB) February 8, 2018
That Venom “Teaser” Trailer. pic.twitter.com/lYNGVeLkSF— Fleeonardo Da Vinci (@_Tenseiga) February 8, 2018
I had lowered expectations and that Venom trailer STILL failed to meet them.— dpalm (@dpalm66) February 8, 2018
Bravo Sony, that whole ‘bottom out the film division to get as little money as possible in the sale” plan is bold, but innovative.
And dumb.
Honestly, I’m mostly still baffled that Venom is a movie. That trailer doesn’t inspire hope either. It looks fan-made.— Kayleigh Donaldson (@Ceilidhann) February 8, 2018
Gifs of Rage
More than disappointed, there were some fans that were straight up angry about the whole thing.
When there’s no actual #Venom in the #Venom trailer. pic.twitter.com/TALEDKXZwO— Morgan Jeffery (@morganjeffery) February 8, 2018
Uhhh…did they forget something? #Venom pic.twitter.com/8LKG6QKgCw— 800 Pound Productions (@800lbProds) February 8, 2018
Sony legit cut a Venom trailer that doesn’t feature Venom. Bravo guys. pic.twitter.com/oRexxS4mX7— Mark Alvarado (@FineHijinx) February 8, 2018
No Venom?
As you just saw, most of the anger came from the fact that the Venom teaser didn’t actually show the Venom character at all. It was just a bunch of footage of Tom Hardy running around.
Welp that Venom trailer was nothing…..like, not even the fact we didn’t see “Venom” at all, just the whole teaser was just….any other movie.— Gliscor101 (@gliscor101) February 8, 2018
Really loved that Venom trailer with absolutely zero Venom in it. Pointless teaser is pointless. pic.twitter.com/Pb7lXMwh37— GhostRobo (@GhostRobo) February 8, 2018
Looking for a shot of #Venom in the teaser trailer… pic.twitter.com/YnsTZoaF0C— Euan Leith (@EuanOrYouOut) February 8, 2018
Got Jokes?
It’s easy to get angry about the Venom trailer, we get it. But why not channel that aggression into a snarky joke that the rest of Twitter can laugh about?
Sony Exec 1: “Think we need to put a shot of Venom in the VENOM trailer?”— Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) February 8, 2018
Sony Exec 2: “Nah.”
Venom movie trailer. No Venom in movie trailer. pic.twitter.com/7HWMZPw0PQ— DiGi Valentine (@DiGi_Valentine) February 8, 2018
THE VENOM TRAILER: “There’s a guy. And he’s on the run. And s… something has happened, and boom dramatic music, and motorcycle, and… mm, lotta, you know, lotta grr, oh no.”— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) February 8, 2018
ME: “Is there any Venom in it?”
TRAILER: “No, but it’s cool, it’s — wow, some shit’s happening.”
The Real Question
Everybody had thoughts on the Venom trailer and, as they do, everybody voiced them. However, it was Bill Bradley who looked beyond his feelings to really ask the important questions.
But can the #Venom trailer do this!!!!????? pic.twitter.com/8SFMZhOMkb— Bill Bradley (@gumgumerson) February 8, 2018