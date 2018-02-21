The Internet Reacts To Sony’s ‘Venom’ Trailer

As promised, Sony released the first teaser trailer for its standalone Venom movie on Thursday and, as you’d expect, the internet had a lot to say about it.

Fans from all over the world immediately jumped on Twitter to share their thoughts on the trailer, much to the dismay of Sony. At best, these reactions were okay. At worst? Well, let’s just say it got ugly.

Videos by ComicBook.com

People were not into this footage at all. Some didn’t like it because of the generic action vibe of the whole thing. Others were just mad that the Venom trailer didn’t show any actual shots of Venom.

Even Tom Hardy couldn’t save this thing from the negativity of Twitter.

Here are some of the best, but mostly worst reactions to Sony’s newest “Marvel” movie:

Some People Liked it?

There was definitely a pocket of folks on the internet who enjoyed the teaser, and they made sure others heard them out.

That #Venom trailer was so poor but Tom Hardy is Tom Hardy so pic.twitter.com/jXgUfBQK60 — Tomoko Kuroki (@_xruvimbo) February 8, 2018

Its a teaser trailer! Consider yourself teased! #Venom — Bartleby the Scrivener (@Teddy_Jenkins) February 8, 2018

Okay, so maybe there weren’t many great responses out there…

Most Were Disappointed

To be honest, most of the internet was really let down by this trailer, as you can see from these responses.

yea, the venom trailer was disappointing — A (@scholesay) February 8, 2018

Not gonna lie, just by the trailer alone I’m not excited for the venom movie. The trailer looks like a fan made it. — Son Goken (@SonGokenYT) February 8, 2018

REALLY Disappointed

Yeah, people were just not happy about this trailer at all. The reactions from fans continue to get worse.

That Venom “Teaser” Trailer. pic.twitter.com/lYNGVeLkSF — Fleeonardo Da Vinci (@_Tenseiga) February 8, 2018

I had lowered expectations and that Venom trailer STILL failed to meet them.



Bravo Sony, that whole ‘bottom out the film division to get as little money as possible in the sale” plan is bold, but innovative.



And dumb. — dpalm (@dpalm66) February 8, 2018

Honestly, I’m mostly still baffled that Venom is a movie. That trailer doesn’t inspire hope either. It looks fan-made. — Kayleigh Donaldson (@Ceilidhann) February 8, 2018

Gifs of Rage

More than disappointed, there were some fans that were straight up angry about the whole thing.

Sony legit cut a Venom trailer that doesn’t feature Venom. Bravo guys. pic.twitter.com/oRexxS4mX7 — Mark Alvarado (@FineHijinx) February 8, 2018

No Venom?

As you just saw, most of the anger came from the fact that the Venom teaser didn’t actually show the Venom character at all. It was just a bunch of footage of Tom Hardy running around.

Welp that Venom trailer was nothing…..like, not even the fact we didn’t see “Venom” at all, just the whole teaser was just….any other movie. — Gliscor101 (@gliscor101) February 8, 2018

Really loved that Venom trailer with absolutely zero Venom in it. Pointless teaser is pointless. pic.twitter.com/Pb7lXMwh37 — GhostRobo (@GhostRobo) February 8, 2018

Looking for a shot of #Venom in the teaser trailer… pic.twitter.com/YnsTZoaF0C — Euan Leith (@EuanOrYouOut) February 8, 2018

Got Jokes?

It’s easy to get angry about the Venom trailer, we get it. But why not channel that aggression into a snarky joke that the rest of Twitter can laugh about?

Sony Exec 1: “Think we need to put a shot of Venom in the VENOM trailer?”

Sony Exec 2: “Nah.” — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) February 8, 2018

Venom movie trailer. No Venom in movie trailer. pic.twitter.com/7HWMZPw0PQ — DiGi Valentine (@DiGi_Valentine) February 8, 2018

THE VENOM TRAILER: “There’s a guy. And he’s on the run. And s… something has happened, and boom dramatic music, and motorcycle, and… mm, lotta, you know, lotta grr, oh no.”



ME: “Is there any Venom in it?”



TRAILER: “No, but it’s cool, it’s — wow, some shit’s happening.” — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) February 8, 2018

The Real Question

Everybody had thoughts on the Venom trailer and, as they do, everybody voiced them. However, it was Bill Bradley who looked beyond his feelings to really ask the important questions.