The Internet Reacts To Sony’s ‘Venom’ Trailer

As promised, Sony released the first teaser trailer for its standalone Venom movie on Thursday and, as you’d expect, the internet had a lot to say about it.

Fans from all over the world immediately jumped on Twitter to share their thoughts on the trailer, much to the dismay of Sony. At best, these reactions were okay. At worst? Well, let’s just say it got ugly.

People were not into this footage at all. Some didn’t like it because of the generic action vibe of the whole thing. Others were just mad that the Venom trailer didn’t show any actual shots of Venom.

Even Tom Hardy couldn’t save this thing from the negativity of Twitter.

Here are some of the best, but mostly worst reactions to Sony’s newest “Marvel” movie:

Some People Liked it?

There was definitely a pocket of folks on the internet who enjoyed the teaser, and they made sure others heard them out.

Okay, so maybe there weren’t many great responses out there…

Most Were Disappointed

To be honest, most of the internet was really let down by this trailer, as you can see from these responses.

REALLY Disappointed

Yeah, people were just not happy about this trailer at all. The reactions from fans continue to get worse.

Gifs of Rage

More than disappointed, there were some fans that were straight up angry about the whole thing. 

No Venom?

As you just saw, most of the anger came from the fact that the Venom teaser didn’t actually show the Venom character at all. It was just a bunch of footage of Tom Hardy running around. 

Got Jokes?

It’s easy to get angry about the Venom trailer, we get it. But why not channel that aggression into a snarky joke that the rest of Twitter can laugh about?

The Real Question

Everybody had thoughts on the Venom trailer and, as they do, everybody voiced them. However, it was Bill Bradley who looked beyond his feelings to really ask the important questions.

