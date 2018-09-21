New ‘Venom’ TV Spot Reveals New Footage of Riot vs. Venom Fight

Venom‘s has revealed some exciting footage in its final promotional push before release, and one of the biggest points of intrigue has been the seemingly climatic battle between Eddie Brock’s Venom symbiote, and rival symbiote Riot, which takes possession of Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed), head of the Life Foundation research center that discovers the symbiotes.

A recent Venom featurette gave fans some new footage of the epic (and horrific) ‘Venom vs. Riot’ battle – and today we have even more new looks of Riot to share! Take a look for yourself:

As you can see in the footage above, Carlton Drake gets hold of a symbiote suit and his first inclination is to created the most razor-sharp cutting and stabbing tools he possibly can, and go to town on what looks like his own Life Foundation employees. The resulting fight with Venom will likely see Eddie Brock fully embracing his anti-hero status, to stop the threat of Riot before the symbiote runs amok, unrestrained by the kind of twisted ethics that Eddie uses to keep his own demon in check.

The footage of the symbiote vs. symbiote battle has definitely gotten better with time, and it looks like director Ruben Fleischer and his VFX team have brought Marvel’s symbiotes to life onscreen in very convincing (if not terrifying) fashion. There is some concern, though, that the promotional footage that keeps being released is spoiling a lot of the best action moments in this somewhat cliched “boss battle” fight – a common misstep made by superhero movie studios in order to drum up audience attendance on opening weekend.

To be fair, that’s just speculation based on a limited selection of footage, and right now, there is a lot of hype surrounding Venom – enough that industry analysts are already predicting a record-setting opening weekend for the film. While the final boss battle may fall on the cliched side of things, fans will no doubt get a kick out of seeing a symbiote-on-symbiote battle – something would definitely be a novelty in the genre.

Synopsis: “Following a scandal, journalist Eddie Brock attempts to revive his career by investigating the Life Foundation, but comes into contact with an alien symbiote that bonds with Brock, giving him superpowers as long as they share the same body.”

Venom will be in theaters on October 5th.