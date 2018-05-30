Woody Harrelson Teases ‘Venom’ Character, Promises Larger Role in Sequel

Audiences have seen one official trailer for Venom and, knowing that Woody Harrelson appears in the movie, are still curious about who the actor could be playing. During a recent interview, Harrelson confirmed that he has a very small role, yet promises fans he is slated to be more involved in a potential sequel.

When asked by Collider why he accepted the role in the superhero film, Harrelson shared, “Roll of the dice, because I’m just … I’m in a little fraction of this movie, but I’ll be in the next one, you know? So I haven’t read that script, but anyways, just rolled the dice.”

One of the most prevalent theories regarding the role is that Harrelson will be playing Carnage.

According to Spider-Man lore, Eddie Brock shared a prison cell with serial killer Cletus Kasaday, causing the symbiote to leave its offspring behind and infect Kasady. The killer’s more sadistic tendencies resulted in the monstrous Carnage, a being far more horrifying than Venom.

With this in mind, one possibility is that Brock, played by Tom Hardy, has some connection to Kasaday early in the film, only for Brock to be imprisoned at the end of the film that results in a fateful reunion. This could mirror the handling of Scorpion in Spider-Man: Homecoming, with the character having a brief scene in the film’s second act, only to reemerge in a post-credits scene.

As for why he accepted a role without reading a script, Harrelson claimed it was due to a previous collaboration and the opportunity to work with Hardy.

“Well, you know, Ruben Fleischer did Zombieland, directed it, so that was a big part of it,” Harrelson confessed. “And also, Tom Hardy, I really respect and think he’s one of the great actors. So that, coupled with what is a really wonderful script, I felt like I kind of should, you know?”

Carnage creator David Micheline recently shared his support for Harrelson portraying the character, were that to be the actor’s role.

“Harrelson’s a good actor, and has a decent range,” Michelinie shared on Facebook. “He’s played nutso characters in the past, but I guess we’ll have to wait until October to see just how far he can ramp it up. Fingers crossed.”

Venom hits theaters on October 5th.

