‘Vision and the Scarlet Witch’ Reportedly Set To Premiere in 2019

A few weeks ago, reports began to surface that Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch would be receiving her own stream on Disney’s fresh new streaming platform Disney+. Before too long, it was revealed that Paul Bettany’s Vision would have a role in the limited series and now, the series might be closer to debuting than we thought.

Per a report from Deadline earlier today, the series is reportedly being called Vision and the Scarlet Witch. Not only that, but in the same breath, the report says that the show will be launching next year in 2019.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The character will be a title character for the first time next year with the launch of Vision and the Scarlet Witch, a Disney+ streaming series,” Deadline’s Geoff Boucher wrote.

Should the report be true, Vision and the Scarlet Witch would have to kick off production rather quickly. Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian has been in production for a few weeks, more than likely making it one of Disney+’s debut shows.

To date, Loki remains the only Disney+ show set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to have been confirmed by the House of Mouse. If this new show does materialize, it will be interesting to see how Marvel Studios plans to sell it. Much like Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Vision was one of the few characters killed prior to “The Snap” in Avengers: Infinity War.

Earlier this summer, Bettany talked about the heart-wrenching scene that found Olsen having to kill his character in an attempt to stop the Mad Titan from gathering all six Infinity Stones.

“Well it was about 100 degrees and we were really, really sweaty, and the [directors Joe and Anthony Russo] ran over to us and went, ‘So, okay, the entire beating heart of the movie is now on your shoulders,’” Bettany recalled. “So we did it a couple of times and they said, ‘Ok, that’s great, let’s just improvise it now,’ and I just sort of looked at Lizzy and she looks at me and I thought, ‘I’m a robot, and you’re a witch, how are we gonna…?’

“You know, it’s a lot in isolation of the rest of the plot even. And you’re purple. And you’ve got a jewel and your head. And she’s going to destroy it. And you’re imagining red things coming out of her fingers, yet you’re also sort of trying to find some reality in all of this. I think we were both when it was done, kind of like, ‘Oh, let’s go home.’”

Luckily for Vision, he’s an android that should be easy to be repaired — especially now that they have access to Wakanda’s booming tech industry.

Olsen and Bettany are both slated to reprise their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles in next year’s Avengers 4, out May 3, 2019. Other upcoming MCU movies include