Vyloos Added to Disneyland’s Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!

The Collector is adding some new attractions to his collection Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!

Taneleer Tivan has acquired three Vyloo which will be joining the collection at Disney California Adventure Park. These natives of the planet Berhert were previously seen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and can now be observed in the Collector’s Fortress in the California park.

The announcement states that the birds are “very responsive, friendly and outgoing – responding to noises and movement – but they can also suddenly become extremely shy and introverted.”

The report also states that the birds can become defensive, and so they will be kept completely enclosed in a glass observation case.

It was Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 director James Gunn himself who first revealed the name of these mysterious birds.

“#Marvel fun fact. These creatures, which appear briefly in #GotGVol2, are called Vyloos,” Gunn wrote on Instagram.

Gunn celebrated the creatures’ arrival at Mission: BREAKOUT! on Facebook, but also offered a warning.

“Good news – Three Vyloos are joining The Collector’s specimens at #GuardiansoftheGalaxy – #MissionBREAKOUT at #DisneyCaliforniaAdventure,” Gunn wrote. “They will arrive THIS WEEK! But be careful around these critters. They look cute, but lash out when startled. More than one Krylorian have lost their noses by getting too close.”

In other words, keep that glass between yourself and the Vyloos.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is now available on home media. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will release in 2020.

