WWE Superstars Tribute Black Panther At Elimination Chamber

Black Panther is still dominating the box office, and it even made its way into one of WWE‘s biggest pay-per-views.

WWE fans are currently enjoying the Elimination Chamber, but fans might have noticed a big reference to Marvel’s Black Panther in the RAW Tag Team Champions match. The match was between Cesaro and Sheamus and Apollo and Titus O’Neil, and as the latter two entered they gave a rousing Wakanda Forever X symbol and made sure to say it loud for everyone to hear as well.

It shouldn’t be a surprise either, as Titus O’Neil is one of the many helped raise money so children in low-income neighborhoods could go and see Black Panther in the theater.

“I’m 40 years old and I’ve never seen a Marvel character that looked like me, as an African-American male,” Bullard told the Tampa Bay Times. “This will be the first time I’ve seen a superhero on screen that looks like me and I want kids to not only be able to see superheroes on the screen but also to view themselves as superheroes.”

Bullard feels seeing that kind of example will only help them believe in themselves going forward.

“If they see that on screen, then maybe they can be the next doctor or lawyer or president, whatever they can be,” Bullard said. “This could be a great teaching moment if we can get them into theaters.”

You can watch Titus, Apollo, and more in action on Elimination Chamber, which is airing on the WWE network right now. As for Black Panther, you can find the official description below.

“After the death of his father, T’Challa returns home to the African nation of Wakanda to take his rightful place as king. When a powerful enemy suddenly reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king — and as Black Panther — gets tested when he’s drawn into a conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people.”

Black Panther is in theaters now.