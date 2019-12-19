The Internet Is Flipping Out Over the US Government Listing Black Panther’s Wakanda as a Free Trade Partner

There’s a lot going on this week, as you probably already know. Between the impeachment hearings, the discourse surrounding the mixed reactions to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and the insane first reactions to the Cats movie, people on Twitter have had a lot to talk about. As busy as it has been, you may have missed one of the stranger stories unfolding online over the past couple of days. Someone noticed earlier this week that the U.S. Department of Agriculture listed Wakanda, the fictional Marvel Comics nation where Black Panther originates, as a free trade partner for the United States government.

Wakanda, a very not real country, is listed on a government website as an actual trade partner. Whether it’s a joke, a test, or an oversight, that’s fantastic. The story has been buried under all of the actual news happening right now, but the Marvel faithful are taking to Twitter to make sure no one forgets.

If you search for Wakanda on Twitter, you’re sure to find a bunch of great reactions to this USDA listing, which has since been removed from the site without any real explanation.

Take a look below at some of the most enjoyable and hilarious tweets regarding Wakanda’s brief and not at all real trade partnership with the U.S.

Wakanda is listed as a US free trade partner on the USDA website?? pic.twitter.com/xcq1OFTIPh — Francis Tseng (@frnsys) December 18, 2019

US Department of Agriculture listed Wakanda as a free-trade partner despite it being a fictional country. The department’s online tariff tracker hosted a detailed list of goods the two nations apparently traded, including ducks, donkeys, and dairy cowshttps://t.co/vhmGQYGMEO — Alfons López Tena (@alfonslopeztena) December 19, 2019

wakanda mistake was that? 😆 — udochukwu ede (@edefy) December 19, 2019

The US Department of Agriculture listed Wakanda as a free-trade partner – despite it being a fictional country. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/b3fY83J5Fb — Ibrahim Shehu (@ebraheemshehu) December 19, 2019

Well where do people think we get our vibranium from https://t.co/W0gNoJj8qG — Joshua Topolsky (@joshuatopolsky) December 19, 2019

The USDA listed Wakanda, the home of Marvel’s Black Panther, as a free trade partner in a tariff tracker on its website. They took it off after we asked why it was listed. Still waiting for an answer from USDA. https://t.co/ch31n5D5o8 — Phil McCausland (@PhilMcCausland) December 18, 2019

The worst thing about impeachment is that Twitter hasn’t spent the last 24 hours discussing this. https://t.co/zE8cE5RpfO — Matt Ford (@fordm) December 19, 2019

I knew it! #Wakanda exists! The US have just been hiding it from us this whole time! — Josh Hobbins (@hobbins_josh) December 19, 2019

