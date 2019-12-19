Marvel

The Internet Is Flipping Out Over the US Government Listing Black Panther’s Wakanda as a Free Trade Partner

There’s a lot going on this week, as you probably already know. Between the impeachment hearings, […]

By

There’s a lot going on this week, as you probably already know. Between the impeachment hearings, the discourse surrounding the mixed reactions to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and the insane first reactions to the Cats movie, people on Twitter have had a lot to talk about. As busy as it has been, you may have missed one of the stranger stories unfolding online over the past couple of days. Someone noticed earlier this week that the U.S. Department of Agriculture listed Wakanda, the fictional Marvel Comics nation where Black Panther originates, as a free trade partner for the United States government.

Wakanda, a very not real country, is listed on a government website as an actual trade partner. Whether it’s a joke, a test, or an oversight, that’s fantastic. The story has been buried under all of the actual news happening right now, but the Marvel faithful are taking to Twitter to make sure no one forgets.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you search for Wakanda on Twitter, you’re sure to find a bunch of great reactions to this USDA listing, which has since been removed from the site without any real explanation.

Take a look below at some of the most enjoyable and hilarious tweets regarding Wakanda’s brief and not at all real trade partnership with the U.S.

Wait, What?

Trades Include

Wakanda Mistake

Fictional Country

Vibranium

Still Waiting

Worst Thing About Impeachment

Hiding it the Whole Time

No Longer Watch From the Shadows

Tagged:
,

Related Posts