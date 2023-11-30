Does This WandaVision Deleted Scene Confirm Longstanding Ralph Bohner Theory?

WandaVision was the first Marvel Cinematic Universe series to release on Disney+, and it's safe to say it's been one of the most well-received projects in the post-Avengers: Endgame era. However, there is one small detail about the show that many fans found frustrating. Evan Peters showed up as Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) brother in the show's fifth episode and many people assumed that his presence meant the introduction of the multiverse and that Peters was playing the same Quicksilver he portrayed in the X-Men films. However, the final episode revealed that Peters was actually playing a man named Ralph Bohner who was being manipulated by Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn). This week, WandaVision was released on Steelbook in 4K, and it featured two deleted scenes and one of the scenes might confirm a longstanding theory about Ralph Bohner...

When Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) first enlists Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) to help him with the mystery of the Westview anomaly, he mentions that a witness in his protection has gone missing. Once they eventually figure out that everyone in Westview is trapped in Wanda's hex, the identity of Woo's missing witness is never revealed. Many have speculated that Peters was playing that role, especially since he laughed when he heard his own name. If you have been living with the name "Ralph Bohner" for over 30 years, chances are it's not going to make you chuckle.

In the WandaVision deleted scene, "Ankle Bracelet," Woo is seen dealing with the aftermath of Wanda's hold on Westview when Peters sneaks into view and starts messing with an ankle monitor. This seemingly confirms Peters was playing Woo's witness, which means "Ralph Bohner" was likely a pseudonym to keep his identity a secret. The question remains: Who is Ralph Bohner really? Now that the X-Men are starting to appear in the MCU, will Peters be back as Quicksilver? There are still a lot of unanswered questions, but at least one WandVision mystery appears to have been solved.

Who Is Returning For Agatha: Darkhold Diaries?

In addition to Kathryn Hahn in the titular role, the upcoming series will also feature WandaVision's Emma Caulfield, Debra Jo Rupp, David Payton, David Lengel, Asif Ali, Amos Glick, Brian Brightman, and Kate Forbes. The show will also feature MCU newcomers The White Lotus' Aubrey Plaza, Heartstopper's Joe Locke, SNL alum Sasheer Zamata, comedian Eric Andre, Billions' Ali Ahn, and The Staircases' Maria Dizzia as well as Miles Gutierrez-Riley and Okwui Okpokwasil. Currently, it is unclear if Elizabeth Olsen will be appearing in the series as Wanda Maximoff.

