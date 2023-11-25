Agatha: Darkhold Diaries Teased In WandaVision Deleted Scene

A newly-unearthed WandaVision deleted scene teases what's coming up in Agatha: Darkhold Diaries. In the clips making the rounds on social media (h/t @ScarletWitchNews), Kathryn Hahn's antagonist is asked some questions by a police officer. When Agatha responds, there's an in-universe laugh track. That would seem to hint that the Hex's magical properties are not completely gone. Either that, or Harkness's magic is stronger than Wanda could have ever imagined. Whatever the case may be, this seems like a clear indicator that Marvel Studios might be going back to the TV-inspired format for the follow-up series. That's great news for the WandaVision fans out there.

At the end of WandaVision, Scarlet Witch decided to trap Agatha Harkness in a sort of personality prison as her character Agnes. Westview might not be under the Avenger's spell anymore, but Hahn's witch is going to live out her sentence. However, with Scarlet Witch "dead," will her spell even hold up? Also, if the sitcom and media gimmick is still working its magic, will Agatha: Darkhold Diaries be carrying some themed episodes like the ones that set social media ablaze years ago? All interesting questions as things surge forward. 2024 will see Agatha as one of the only MCU projects for the entire year. The anticipation is already building.

🚨A new #WandaVision finale deleted scene shows Agnes (Agatha Harkness) flirting with a police officer! pic.twitter.com/abNbgich1R — Scarlet Witch News (@scarletwnews) November 21, 2023

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries Carries A Lot Of Hype

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Whatever comes next for WandaVision's iconic town and Agatha, the fans are going to be expecting a lot. Kathryn Hahn's witch is an MCU favorite. Anything even hinting at Scarlet Witch also carries a lot of hype. One of the familiar faces for Agatha: Darkhold Diaries is Emma Caulfield. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with the Buffy: The Vampire Slayer actress about returning to Westview next year. She mentioned the kind of pressure these Marvel Studios productions carry with them.

"Pain and all. I knew," Caulfield shared about her WandaVision press tour experience during the BoxLunch Holiday Gala. "I was like, 'Oh, they're going to hate me. Or they're going to hate you. I'll just pretend I didn't know anything.' There's always pressure with a Marvel show. Especially one where I still can't say anything." She added. "I think people are really going to like [Agatha]. Kathryn Hahn is ... She's so great. Working with her is... I just... [loss for words]."

Marvel Stars Teasing Agatha's Return

(Photo: Raymond Hall)

While everyone waits for any news on Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, the stars of the show have been walking a tightrope between trying to give hints and staying out of trouble with Marvel Studios. Aubrey Plaza has been cast in the Agatha series and told THR that this show is some of the most "elevated" Marvel material ever. WandaVision was nothing short of a phenomenon when it premiered. For a lot of viewers, they've been waiting on a true follow-up for years now. (Some of them didn't love Wanda's characterization in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.)

"Coven of Chaos was so fun. I wanted very much to work with Kathryn Hahn, I think she's so great," Plaza said. "And without saying anything really, I had a blast. I loved my character in that as well, and I think it's the most elevated Marvel material that's out there. So, it was cool to jump into that world with those people specifically."

Are you looking forward to Agatha: Darkhold Diaries? Let us know down in the comments!