WandaVision Explains the Reason for Evan Peters' Quicksilver

At last, WandaVision has started to provide fans of the Disney+ show with long-awaited answers for the mysterious genre-bending thriller. Now the series has just one episode left — the finale is already next week, after all — fans have now received an answer for one of the biggest questions on the board: what's the deal with New Pietro? Evan Peters is back playing the character with the same name as Aaron Taylor-Johnson's character in Avengers: Age of Ultron, but there's been some evidence that he might not be who he seems. Now, we finally know for sure what exactly Pietro's deal is or very close to it, at least.

Spoilers up ahead for WandaVision Episode 8, "Previously On..." Proceed with caution if you've yet to see the latest episode!

Picking up immediately after the events of last week, Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) takes Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) through time to get a better understanding of the character's trauma, and how she was able to use it to expand her Chaos Magic across all of Westview.

Before they went on their magical mystery tour, however, Agatha had a typical villain monologue and in it, she revealed Pietro isn't really Pietro. In fact, she says he's a fake, even going the length to call him "Fake Pietro" and "Fietro." She doesn't explicitly state if he's actually a citizen of Westview that she's co-opted (like what Wanda's done,) or a manifestation, but she does seem to allude that he's served as her "eyes and ears" in situations that she wasn't able to get access to Wanda for whatever reason.

This does seem to suggest that Peters isn't really playing Peter Maximoff from 20th Century's X-Men franchise, a popular theory amongst those who've seen the show.

Now that we've gotten to where we're at, it does make sense because the series has strayed far away from any multiversal stuff so far. Instead, we've only seen Wanda manipulate the present reality with her Chaos Magic instead of bringing people in from other universes.

