WandaVision: Elizabeth Olsen’s Favorite Behind-the-Scenes Moment Still Makes Her Laugh

WandaVision may be over, but the show's cast and crew are still gracing fans with some interesting interviews. This week, many of the show's stars joined the director and the head writer to talk to Entertainment Weekly about their time on the series, and they shared everything from details about Wanda and Vision's goodbye to revealing their dream remixes of "Agatha All Along." When asked about their favorite behind-the-scenes moment, Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff) shared a story about her onscreen sons, who were played by Julian Hilliard (Billy Maximoff) and Jett Klyne (Tommy Maximoff).

“My answer is gonna be so random," Olsen teased. "My favorite moment was filming a scene with the kids, Julian and Jett, and it was when the dog is dead and Kathryn [Hahn] has the dog and I'm telling them that they can't escape death and Julian, at the end of it, looked at me and he said, 'Whoa, that is the best I've ever been. Oh my god, that was so good.' And the camera wasn't on him, it was on the other kid," Olsen added with a laugh. "And I didn't have the heart to tell him and I really do think that in that moment, I was like, 'Oh my god, what a confidence,' you know?" ... It just gave me so much joy that I think about it all the time."

"That was the best," Hahn chimed in. "It kind of sums it up, everybody kind of gave it their all, off-camera or on."

Speaking of Billy and Tommy, WandaVision fans recently took to Twitter to honor Wanda on Mother's Day. Sadly, the series ended with Wanda giving up Vision and her sons. However, the show's post-credits scene featured Wanda reading the Darkhold, and the sound of Billy's voice was heard, which makes us think her children will return, and potentially be a part of the Young Avengers.

"Once we got to know them, we had so little screen time with 10-year-old Billy and Tommy that we wanted to take advantage of what we did have to get to know them really well as people. There's so much innocence there. To have them age up one more time, I think, would have been unfair to those actors and those characters," director Matt Shakman previously explained.

