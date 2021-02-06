WandaVision Includes Another Iron Man Easter Egg

✖

Another new episode of WandaVision dropped on Disney+ this weekend, and it featured more exciting easter eggs which have led to new theories about what exactly is going on with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and the town of Westview, New Jersey. Every episode of the series (except episode four) has featured a commercial break advertising an item that directly relates to Wanda's past traumas. The first episode included a commercial for a toaster made by Stark Industries, which was likely a nod to Vision sometimes being referred to as a toaster as well as a nod to the fact that Wanda and her brother were almost killed by a Stark weapon when they were kids. Well, in case you missed it, the latest episode of WandaVision almost saw history repeating itself.

SWORD's acting director, Tyler Hayward (Josh Stamberg), is quickly becoming a character the audience doesn't trust. Once SWORD realizes they can infiltrate Westview with older technology, Hayward sends in an old-style drone to keep watch over Wanda, but it's also an active missile, and he orders a shot on Wanda, much to the dismay of Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Of course, the plan doesn't work, and Wanda tosses it back. However, you may have missed that the missile was also Stark Industries tech. One fan pointed in out on Twitter with a chilling explanation.

"Anyone catch the logo on the missile that S.W.O.R.D sent to kill her. Thinking about how they knew a Stark Missile killed her parents in front of her when she was 10, and they literally almost did the EXACT same thing to her kids," @indigoblue171 wrote. You can check out the tweet below:

Anyone catch the logo on the missile that S.W.O.R.D sent to kill her. Thinking about how they knew a Stark Missile killed her parents in front of her when she was 10, and they literally almost did the EXACT same thing to her kids pic.twitter.com/EZkxq2GKxK — Lauryn is Streaming Wandavision 2021 (@indigoblue171) February 6, 2021

What did you think of WandaVision's latest episode? Do you have any new theories? Tell us in the comments!

