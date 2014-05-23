WandaVision Finale Features Unexpected X-Men Easter Egg

✖

The final episode of WandaVision dropped on Disney+ today and featured a satisfying conclusion to Marvel's first Disney+ series. The show answered a lot of questions, including the true identity of Evan Peters' character. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! Most fans of WandaVision agree that the show stuck the landing, however, many fans are annoyed by the reveal that Evans was not playing X-Men's Quicksilver but rather a man named "Ralph Bohner." This funny yet disappointing reveal is a hot topic on social media today and while fans may not have gotten the X-Men connection they were hoping for, there was still a fun X-Men: Days of Future Past easter egg featured in the episode.

During the final showdown, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) asks her sons Billy (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy (Jett Klyne) to take care of the SWORD soldiers in their way. They use their powers to disarm the agents, which includes Tommy's super speed. While taking away their weapons, Tommy had a little bit of fun and also snagged the hat and sunglasses of one of the agents. This was very reminiscent of the iconic Quicksilver moment in Days of Future Past in which his mutant powers were showcased in an amazing slow-motion scene set to "Time in a Bottle." You check out a side-by-side of Tommy and Quicksilver in the tweet below:

I am NOT ok pic.twitter.com/4WXsAd2rLE — Midoni (@oni_mid) March 5, 2021

Here's what Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige previously said about Peters' casting in WandaVision:

"That's one of the fun things about developing these things or blue-skying it in the rooms," Feige told The Wrap. "My favorite part of the process is always the very, very beginning when we're figuring out what something could be and at the very, very end when we're refining it and putting it out into the world. So there were all sorts of discussions, but I believe we ended up going with what you saw relatively early on in the development process. It's just another way that certain people were messing around with Wanda."

Did you enjoy WandaVision's little nod to X-Men: Days of Future Past? Do you think we have seen the last of Evan Peters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Tell us in the comments!

All nine episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+. The rest of 2021's Marvel Cinematic Universe line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiering on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ on June 11th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel is coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.

