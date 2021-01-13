WandaVision: Kathryn Hahn Describes Joining The Marvel Cinematic Universe

✖

If the early reactions are any indication, Kathryn Hahn is stealing several scenes in the upcoming WandaVision series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hahn is a popular actress for several comedic roles like those in Step Brothers, Bad Moms, and Afternoon Delight. Nothing she has done before has been anything quite like a Marvel Studios production. Hahn connected with ComicBook.com for an exclusive interview, which you can see in the video above, where she opened up about joining the MCU and taking on this mysterious role of Agness, a character described as a "nosy neighbor."

"I cannot believe that my entrance to this family was into a 50s sitcom," Hahn says. "Like it's so bananas, this whole thing, Brandon, it's so bananas but terribly excited."

Hahn, whose kids are huge fans of the Marvel titles already, went back and did some Marvel Comics reading to prep for the role. "I did, even if they weren't necessarily being used for this I did," Hahn says. "Hust because I wanted to know a little bit more about Wanda's history, for sure. And it was a pretty dark dive." WandaVision director Matt Shakman admitted comic titles like The Vision and Scarlet Witch, The Vision, and House of M were all inspirations for WandaVision.

"I think even just the setup alone, taking something that is so comfortable and so familiar and so deep in our psyche as a traditional sitcom where you like... I know for me at least, there is something about the format of the setup, the misunderstanding the resolution, every single time, you know that you're gonna end in this comfortable place of just like, 'Ha!' with the laugh over it and just knowing that," Hahn explains. "So, even on just that level, knowing and feeling that that is, of course not all there is that there is something else happening underneath the comfort and safety of that trope. That tension is really, really, really interesting to me."

As for the long running fan speculation of Hahn's Agness being some sort of undercover version of Marvel Comics character Agatha Harkness, the actress puts on a straight face and gives nothing. "Listen, to play a nosy neighbor in an MCU show has been, I mean, even just to play with wigs," Hahn laughed. "It was a dream."

WandaVision premieres its first two episodes on Disney+ this Friday. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

