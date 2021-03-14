WandaVision Producers and Kevin Feige Love All the Marvel Memes

WandaVision is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+. What'd you think of Marvel Studios' debut television series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU! If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Kevin Feige looks at all of your memes, believe it or not. Friday, Matt Shakman joined ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast to chat all things WandaVision, and that's when he dropped the bombshell to end all bombshells. Not only did Shakman reveal he has exchanged funny WandaVision memes and tweets with head writer Jac Schaeffer and the rest of the cast and crew, but Marvel Studios executives even got in on the fun as well.

That includes Marvel Studios executive vice president Victoria Alonso, and the head honcho himself — Mr. Kevin Feige.

"We passed them around. They're good, so you've got to pass them around! I'd get them at all hours of the day and we would pass them around and we'd laugh," Shakman said on the podcast. "I'd get them from [Marvel Studios EVP] Victoria Alonso at Marvel and say, 'Did you see this one?'"

He added, "I got one from her the other day when they redid Vision and Wanda in place of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry being interviewed by Oprah. There have been so many wonderful creative ones and we definitely pass them all around. Kevin's a part of that too and he's not silent."

Naturally, most memes have something to do with Mephisto at one point or another but as Schaeffer previously said, the character was never a part of the development of the show. In fact, the writer admitted she hadn't even heard of the character until the show was released.

"There was never any conscious intention on my part to create any Mephisto red herrings because I didn't know who Mephisto was until I started doing press," Schaeffer said.

"Why did we talk about the devil so much? That's a real coincidence," Schaeffer said. "He wasn't ever part of our storytelling conversations. We were very clear that the big bad is grief. And then the external bad is Agatha. So as a viewer and as a lover of the show and the characters, I didn't want anything more than that."

