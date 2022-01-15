WandaVision: Marvel Fans Celebrate Show’s First Anniversary

January 15th officially marks one year since the first two episodes of WandaVision dropped on Disney+. In honor of this special day, many folks have taken to social media to celebrate the iconic series, including the show’s cast. Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau) took to Instagram to share a video of her dancing on her first day on set, and Kat Dennings (Darcy Lewis) posted a hilarious photo of a wardrobe malfunction from when she filmed the circus scenes. In addition to Parris and Dennings, many fans have also posted about WandaVision today…
Over the last year, WandaVision received so much love. The series earned 23 total Emmy nominations, including Best Limited Series. Some of the cast was also nominated, including Elizabeth Olsen for “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie,” Paul Bettany for “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie,” and Kathryn Hahn for “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.” The show ended up winning three Creative Arts Emmys for “Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour),” “Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes,” and “Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics” for “Agatha All Along.” Love for the show continues, in fact, it also earned a WGA Awards nomination just this week.
From mega fans of WandaVision to Disney’s own President of Marketing, everyone on Twitter is talking about the Marvel series today. You can check out some of the posts below…