WandaVision: Marvel Fans Celebrate Show’s First Anniversary

January 15th officially marks one year since the first two episodes of WandaVision dropped on Disney+. In honor of this special day, many folks have taken to social media to celebrate the iconic series, including the show’s cast. Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau) took to Instagram to share a video of her dancing on her first day on set, and Kat Dennings (Darcy Lewis) posted a hilarious photo of a wardrobe malfunction from when she filmed the circus scenes. In addition to Parris and Dennings, many fans have also posted about WandaVision today…

Over the last year, WandaVision received so much love. The series earned 23 total Emmy nominations, including Best Limited Series. Some of the cast was also nominated, including Elizabeth Olsen for “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie,” Paul Bettany for “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie,” and Kathryn Hahn for “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.” The show ended up winning three Creative Arts Emmys for “Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour),” “Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes,” and “Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics” for “Agatha All Along.” Love for the show continues, in fact, it also earned a WGA Awards nomination just this week.

From mega fans of WandaVision to Disney’s own President of Marketing, everyone on Twitter is talking about the Marvel series today. You can check out some of the posts below…

We Honestly Can’t

Can you believe it’s been one year since we first visited Westview?! 🤯 #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/utg20GSQr1 — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) January 15, 2022

So Many Awards

Happy Anniversary, Wandavision fam! It's been quite a journey.#1YearOfWandavision pic.twitter.com/Y0NXbpOw9j — no context wandavision (@nocontextwv) January 15, 2022

Iconic Moment After Moment

happy one year anniversary to wandavision pic.twitter.com/iLaRxCVj8d — best of elizabeth olsen (@eolsenarchive) January 15, 2022

“Cultural Reset”

one year ago today the wandavision era started by dropping the first two episodes! and to this day the show is still trending all the time, that's what i call a cultural reset.pic.twitter.com/YIyCc6umyZ — scarlet witch gifs (@maximoffgifs) January 15, 2022

The Best Era

I MISS THE WANDAVISION ERA!! ITS BEEN ONE YEAR 😭 pic.twitter.com/OU439Vl7dB — ︎︎ ︎ (@jrvsscarlet) January 15, 2022

That First Episode, Though

https://twitter.com/abymaximoff/status/1482251454513565699?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Love From Phil

Happy WandaVersary! One year of WandaVision and still feeling the love #WandaVision #feelinPhil pic.twitter.com/dBqIJLqPnC — David Lengel (@DaveLengel) January 14, 2022

Wanda Forever

happy one year anniversary to #wandavision, aka the show that has had a chokehold on me for 365 days pic.twitter.com/U90dl6Trl9 — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) January 15, 2022

Fun Fan Art

For the one year anniversary for my favorite series #WandaVision I drew Wanda in different cartoon art styles that came from each era. Here's a drawing of her from the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, 2000s and What If as Modern #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/eZ0qGXk2mX — 🦇xeternalFEARbryx🦇 (@eternalflamebry) January 15, 2022

Disney Pride

It Changed Us

And just think a year ago today we were waiting up till midnight for Wandavision to blow our minds. We never looked at hexagons the same way ever again. pic.twitter.com/heQpdiMIoc — James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) January 14, 2022

And I Owe It All To You, Kevin Feige