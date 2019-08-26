WandaVision Poster Could Be Teasing the Mind Stone’s Return

✖

An official WandaVision teaser poster released at D23 Expo could be hinting at the return of the Mind Stone, one of the six Infinity Stones responsible for endowing both Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) with their respective powers.

Painted by Andy Park, Marvel Studios' Director of Visual Development, the poster shows Wanda and a human-looking Vision in a 1950s style; spotted in shadow in the background is an apparent reference to Scarlet Witch's comic book-accurate headdress and the Mind Stone still embedded in Vision's forehead.

The stone was famously ripped from Vision's head by Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Infinity War; in Endgame, when the Avengers caught up with Thanos three weeks later on Titan II, the villain said the Infinity Stones were "gone... reduced to atoms."

When appearing at a German Comic Con, Olsen expressed her belief it was the Mind Stone that helped pull Wanda and Vision together romantically.

"I did think of Paul having the Infinity Stone, and that also being the thing that gave me my abilities, I always thought that was something that created this kindred spirit, when you feel like you have a soulmate. I always thought of it as something that made their relationship deeper and heavier and [more] connected," Olsen said at Dortmund's German Comic Con. "When we talk about love or we talk about people that are our partners or our soulmates in our human world, there's usually a part of it that we can't explain. It's usually just a feeling that you have, chemistry, or a feeling that connects two people. And I always answered in my head that the stone was that for Scarlet Witch and the Vision."

Director Matt Shakman at D23 described WandaVision as an "exploration of that bizarre, strange, completely right kind of love" between Wanda and Vision.

WandaVision premieres exclusively on Disney+ in spring 2021.