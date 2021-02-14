WandaVision Behind-the-Scenes Video Shows Billy and Tommy Wielding Iconic Avengers Props

✖

When it comes to wielding Mjolnir, apparently the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. After Vision (Paul Bettany) picked up the fabled MacGuffin in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Tommy himself (Jett Klyne) has been seen sporting the hammer in a fun behind-the-scenes shot from the set of WandaVision. Better yet, Klyne's using Mjolnir to smash into Captain America's shield, being held by his on-screen brother Billy (Julian Hilliard).

The video of the child actors hanging out on set was shared this weekend on Twitter, and several different tweets including the video are going viral at their own rate. As seen in the latest episode of WandaVision, the twins have finally activated their powers, essentially turning them into Wiccan (Hilliard) and Speed (Klyne).

With just three episodes left in the series, Bettany continues to press on the show. In one recent interview, the actor expressed pleasure in seeing some fan theories being "incredibly accurate" as to what's about to happen on-screen.

“I’m loving it. I'm loving it being disseminated to the fans. And I love how frustrated they are of not being able to see it all in one fix. I love reading their theories of what might happen. And some of them are incredibly accurate, actually. I keep thinking, ‘Marvel should give that person a job.’ he mused. “It's been a whole lot of fun watching them go through this. I mean, I know they've been waiting a long time. So, have we. It's really special to watch it on the platform without my name across the middle of it [on early screeners]. So yeah, it's been really fun.”

The first six episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

