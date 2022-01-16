WandaVision Star Thanks Fans For “Love and Support” in Honor of Show’s Anniversary

WandaVision‘s first two episodes premiered on Dinsney+ one year ago, which means the Internet is full of love for the Marvel series today. Not only are fans of the show celebrating the anniversary, but cast members have also taken to social media to share some memories. Kat Dennings (Darcy Lewis) posted a hilarious photo of a wardrobe malfunction and Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau) posted a video of her dancing on her first day on set. Another actor to post today is Julian Hilliard, who played Billy Maximoff on the show.

“Happy ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY to @wandavision 🎉🎉🎉 This was a dream come true for me and I’m so grateful for all of the love and support for the show over the course of the year,” the young actor wrote. “Thankful for all the ❤️ you’ve shown me too! You all are the best!!!” You can view his thread below:

Happy ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY to @wandavision 🎉🎉🎉 This was a dream come true for me and I’m so grateful for all of the love and support for the show over the course of the year!#wandavision #marvel #billymaximoff #wiccan #wanda #vision pic.twitter.com/OSujsnsyTP — Julian Hilliard (@_JulianHilliard) January 15, 2022

Last year, Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff) was asked about her favorite behind-the-scenes moment, and she shared a story about her onscreen sons.

“My answer is gonna be so random,” Olsen teased. “My favorite moment was filming a scene with the kids, Julian and Jett [Klyne], and it was when the dog is dead and Kathryn [Hahn] has the dog and I’m telling them that they can’t escape death and Julian, at the end of it, looked at me and he said, ‘Whoa, that is the best I’ve ever been. Oh my god, that was so good.’ And the camera wasn’t on him, it was on the other kid,” Olsen added with a laugh. “And I didn’t have the heart to tell him and I really do think that in that moment, I was like, ‘Oh my god, what a confidence,’ you know? … It just gave me so much joy that I think about it all the time.”

Speaking of Billy and Tommy, WandaVision fans took to Twitter last May to honor Wanda on Mother’s Day. Sadly, the series ended with Wanda giving up Vision (Paul Bettany) and her sons. However, the show’s post-credits scene featured Wanda reading the Darkhold, and the sound of Billy’s voice was heard, which makes fans think her children will return, and potentially be a part of the Young Avengers.

