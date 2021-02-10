WandaVision Production Designer on SWORD HQ And Hexagons: "I Guess We'll Find Out"

✖

The Marvel Cinematic Universe brought SWORD into the fold with WandaVision's fifth episode. The group had been established years before it was shown on screen but much like Monica Rambeau's journey through life after the blip, much of what took place during the five year span where half of the living beings in the universe were erased is a dark spot of knowledge for the audience. In looking at SWORD's headquarters, there seemed to be similarities between it and the Avengers HQ which was once in upstate New York (maybe only in colors and high tech equipment laying around) but also a bunch of hexagons which have fans wondering. WandaVision production designer Mark Worthington opened up on these topics while talking to ComicBook.com.

"SWORD is the space agency of the MCU. So, obviously you're going to go back and look at NASA, right?" Worthington explained. "And those environments and where those are and use that as an influence, because I think that it grounds it in something. Now, we took liberties and went to a very different place, obviously. It's not like NASA and Cape Canaveral, all that sort of stuff. It's very different. But we want to be influenced by that."

Of course, this is an environment which is rooted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so there are influences on SWORD HQ as there are for the rest of WandaVision. "Then you look at the MCU and what adjacent versions of SWORD... And we know there are many," Worthington points out. "Or several, at least. What is that DNA? So, it's sort of a combination of those two sensibilities. You start with the idea of, 'What is a space agency? What is that? How does it exist now?' And then you say, 'What is the MCU? And how is the space agency inflected, so it can now become part of MCU?'"

Most agencies in the MCU have their shady pockets, which has lead some viewers to believe the hexagonal arrangement of frames in acting director Tyler Heyward's office are suspect when you consider the many hexagonal elements of what is going on in Westview. "I don't know, I guess we'll find out," Worthington said, slyly dodging offering up any spoilers about what all of the hexagons in WandaVision mean.

What do you think of SWORD and all of the hexagons in WandaVision? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!

For more, subscribe to our Phase Zero podcast which dives into all things MCU on all major podcast platforms with awesome guests each week, exclusive insights, and deep dives into WandaVision episodes.