Marvel Unveils Terrifying WandaVision Concept Art

WandaVision is officially over a year old, and the concept artists working on the series have finally been able to release the various pieces of concept art they’ve worked on. Now, concept art for one of the show’s most brutal sequences has popped up online, and it’s even more terrifying than you thought.

The moment in question involves the sequence of events when Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) goes to SWORD HQ in an attempt to retrieve Vision’s body. When she arrives, however, SWORD agents were busy performing a robotic autopsy on the beloved Avenger. As it turns out, however, the scene could have gotten much more graphic. Marvel Studios visual development artist Phil Saunders released a series of pieces showing the dismemberment of the character.

As you can see in the slideshow above, Vision’s autopsy could have looked much more like that of a human, with his chest flaps pinned back and with oil and other lubricative liquids dripping around the place.

“I was looking to humanize him as much as possible, so tried to create an analog to a traditional autopsy, with bionic organs that mimicked human anatomy,” Saunders shared on his Instagram poster. “Due to an unfortunate mis-dating of the file, an earlier WIP was included in the book, so this is the final image.”

As you know by now, SWORD eventually reassembled the character for him to return as White Vision.

“There’s a lot of getting ready,” Paul Bettany previously said of getting into the role. “There’s me getting ready before the shoot because you want to fit into the suit and if you’ve got a little beer belly it kind of gives the game away. So there’s that portion of it but there’s also sort of mental portion which is that it is incredibly claustrophobic wearing that stuff. So you need to be in a really good place in your head, and I was, I really thought about it doing the TV show because it was all the time. Whereas with the movies you would dip in, you would do two days here and maybe three days in a row there, and I had noticed that if I had been working in that costume for five days straight I really, really needed out of it by the end of that.”

