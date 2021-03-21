WandaVision’s Teyonah Parris Explains Why Monica and Wanda’s Connection Is “Really Exciting”

✖

WandaVision came to an end a couple of weeks ago, but it set up some exciting future appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) in Captain Marvel 2. Monica was introduced as a child in the first Captain Marvel film before Parris took over the role in the Disney+ series. Both Monica and Wanda were dealing with a great loss in WandaVision, which Parris recently discussed with Marvel.com.

"Monica has connected with Wanda on a basic level of just grief," Parris shared. "They're both grieving a loved one; Monica grieving her mother's passing and even not being there for the passing. Then she’s watching Wanda go through this trauma of losing her love, the love of her life, and connecting with her on that level. [She has] the empathy and compassion that [Wanda needs]."

"Having the opportunity to be a woman supporting another woman, and them growing this connection has been really, really exciting and dynamic," she continued. "It’s a huge compliment to Jac Schaeffer, a woman leading the writers’ room, and just making sure that those stories don't get lost where oftentimes, as women, we feel that we've seen and witnessed [doesn’t] always get the opportunity for fully-fledged characters and story arcs.”

"But that's not the case here," Parris explained. "Not only do you have one woman with a full story arc, you have a couple of women that have their own points of views, and ambitions, and goals, and that we're getting to watch [that] be fully fleshed out!"

Recently, Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, teased the importance of Monica in WandaVision and the MCU as a whole.

"The notion of Monica Rambeau in this series was very natural; needing a particular type of role and a particular type of storytelling device, that at Marvel can become more than that if we make it a character that we know we have stories for," Feige explained. "That unlocked a whole new aspect of the show." He added, "We always knew that Monica would have a future within the MCU ... The ability to further meet her as Teyonah Parris in this series, before the movie, was this organic shift."

