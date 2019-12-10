Clever WandaVision Theory Suggests Series Is an Allegory for the Stages of Grief

Disney+’s WandaVision is currently shooting principal photography and as Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige describes it, it’s nothing like what the studio has done before. Not only will it be one of the studio’s first limited series offerings, but it’s also taking a unique approach to a format, with the show reportedly paying homage to various sitcoms throughout the years. Now, one elaborate fan theory suggests a reason behind the madness of the format — it’s going to be a nod to the five stages of grief.

Initially shared by u/CommanderPaprika, the theory suggests the show starts off during Wanda Maximoff’s (Elizabeth Olsen) denial of Vision‘s (Paul Bettany) death. Because of this, that’s where the earliest sitcoms like Leave It To Beaver come into play with laugh tracks and the like. Then, anger steps into play and that’s where Wanda could start tinkering with reality, eventually becoming the Scarlet Witch — another thing Feige himself has confirmed to happen. What could follow next involves a trippy adventure through the multiverse as the Scarlet Witch works to fix what she’s done. You can read the full theory below or by clicking here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Olsen previously called the plot to the series “surprising,” saying Feige was a genius for coming up with something of the like. “It’s a really clever story, and it’s surprising,” she shared. “It’ll be a good time, and I think fans will really get excited by it as well.”

“I heard the premise and I understood it immediately. I was like, ‘Kevin Feige, you’re a genius,’” she added. “I have other questions that I probably still don’t have answers for right now, but I understood exactly what he wanted to do and that really excited me.”

WandaVision is scheduled to hit Disney+ in the Spring of 2021.

Other upcoming MCU films include Black Widow, which is set to premiere on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Disney+’s She-Hulk, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel don’t have release dates, nor does the cinematic reboot of Blade.