WandaVision Fans Celebrate Kathryn Hahn’s 48th Birthday
Happy Birthday, Kathryn Hahn! The star known for playing Agatha Harkness in WandaVision turned 48 on July 23rd. Hahn has appeared in many projects over the years ranging from Step-Brothers to Transparent, but 2021 has certainly been her biggest year yet. Not only did her role in WandaVision make her a new Marvel fan-favorite, but she also just earned an Emmy nomination for her part in the Disney+ series. She's also been busy filming Knives Out 2 with Rian Johnson alongside a star-studded cast. Fans of Hahn can't wait to see what she's got coming next, but in the meantime, they're happy to take to Twitter to celebrate her birthday.
Before checking out some of the tweets in Hahn's honor, here's what Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently said about Hahn's possible return to the MCU. "Someday. Someday soon. You will see Kathryn Hahn in Knives Out 2 next, then maybe an assortment of other things," Feige told Rotten Tomatoes. "But within the MCU, it can’t come soon enough. Let’s put it that way."
"We Love You"
prevnext
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO HER! the most beautiful woman, inside and out. the one who inspires so many people everyday. happy birthday, kathryn! we love you 💜✨ pic.twitter.com/kUkGs77By6— best of kathryn hahn (@badposthahn) July 23, 2021
Icon
prevnext
happy 48th birthday to the iconic kathryn hahn pic.twitter.com/NQTLpvu6mi— k (@myvillaneve) July 23, 2021
Agatha Forever
prevnext
Happy birthday to our favorite nosy neighbor, Kathryn Hahn! pic.twitter.com/3AGBD80OFZ— no context wandavision (@nocontextwv) July 23, 2021
The Range
prevnext
Happy birthday to Kathryn Hahn! pic.twitter.com/YWsEIu3c1d— Films to Films 📽️🎬 (@FilmstoFilms_) July 23, 2021
Love From Lizzie Fans
prevnext
Who's been pulling every happy string? Happy birthday to the insanely talented, funny, cool and beautiful Kathryn Hahn! Thank you for making our Lizzie dance on stage. pic.twitter.com/AuKH54ZiyZ— Elizabeth Olsen Access (@LizzieContent) July 23, 2021
Fan Art
prevnext
happy birthday to the one and only kathryn hahn!! 🤍 you deserve the world and beyond. thank you for being such an inspiration, i love you!
(in honor of her bday, tell me about your favorite kathryn character in replies!) pic.twitter.com/RKQolFZCiY— faith ✧ (@shinkomiii) July 22, 2021
"Delicious"
prevnext
happy birthday to the legend that is kathryn hahn!!!!! in the words of elizabeth olsen “kathryn hahn just was SO delicious to work with” 😌😌 pic.twitter.com/U1HoR9sq9O— ken (@wandaskory) July 22, 2021
The Year of Hahn
prevnext
Happy Kathryn Hahn day!
She is a recent #Emmy nominee for her performance as new MCU addition Agatha Harkness in hit limited series ‘WandaVision.’ Her next project is whodunnit mystery ‘Knives Out 2.’ pic.twitter.com/iwQIchd670— Marvel Updates (@UpdatesFile) July 23, 2021
Her Power
prevnext
happy birthday to the icon herself, kathryn hahn, who have managed to launch thousands of memes just from one single wink!! pic.twitter.com/Jn8kU0GwU2— faith ✧ KATHRYN DAY!! (@blaireharkness) July 23, 2021
Finally, a Fan Cam
prev
KATHRYN HAHN DAY 🌸 (July 23rd, 1973) pic.twitter.com/4FAYEUEnjL— gwenegan ☀︎︎ (@guedegade) July 22, 2021