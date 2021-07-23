WandaVision Fans Celebrate Kathryn Hahn’s 48th Birthday

Happy Birthday, Kathryn Hahn! The star known for playing Agatha Harkness in WandaVision turned 48 on July 23rd. Hahn has appeared in many projects over the years ranging from Step-Brothers to Transparent, but 2021 has certainly been her biggest year yet. Not only did her role in WandaVision make her a new Marvel fan-favorite, but she also just earned an Emmy nomination for her part in the Disney+ series. She's also been busy filming Knives Out 2 with Rian Johnson alongside a star-studded cast. Fans of Hahn can't wait to see what she's got coming next, but in the meantime, they're happy to take to Twitter to celebrate her birthday.

Before checking out some of the tweets in Hahn's honor, here's what Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently said about Hahn's possible return to the MCU. "Someday. Someday soon. You will see Kathryn Hahn in Knives Out 2 next, then maybe an assortment of other things," Feige told Rotten Tomatoes. "But within the MCU, it can’t come soon enough. Let’s put it that way."