Kathryn Hahn Cast as “Nosy Neighbor” in WandaVision

Tons of exciting Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney news has been coming out of D23 Expo since the con kicked off in Anaheim yesterday. The Disney+ panel took place last night and revealed tons of news about the upcoming Marvel shows, including WandaVision. The series is set to star Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) and Paul Bettany (Vision) and has been described as “half classic sitcom, half MCU spectacular”. In addition to Olsen and Bettany, D23 revealed a brand new addition to the show, Kathryn Hahn, who has been cast as the “nosey neighbor.”

Hahn will be joined by Marvel alums Kat Dennings (Darcy from Thor and Thor: The Dark World) and Randall Park‘s (Agent Woo from Ant-Man and the Wasp). The three actors were interviewed after the announcement, and Hahn talked about what it was like being at her first event as an MCU star.

“I’m a Marvel newbie, so this was the first thing… these guys have been in the Marvel world before, so I’ve been in very good hands with this very sweet group guiding me through the madness that is D23,” Hahn explained. “It was very overwhelming, but yeah, it’s really fun.”

Hahn has over 70 acting credits to her name, but she’s best known for films like Step-Brothers and Bad Moms, and shows such as Transparent and Parks and Rec. Most recently, she was heard voicing Doc Ock in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

WandaVision filmmakers, Jac Schaeffer and Matt Shakman, also hit the red carpet to talk about the show. After Schaeffer told Variety the series would very much be of the same quality as all Marvel Studios’ films, Shakman teased the plot of the series itself, saying it’s about seeing the two bizarre characters work on a relationship.

“They are such an unusual pairing, right? He’s [Vision] not human but he’s more human than anyone, maybe,” Shakman reflects. “He always has the best, most wise things to say. He completely sees the world for what it is. She’s gone through so much trauma. She’s lost her brother, she’s an orphan, and all these different things have happened to her.”

“I think we’ve all been quite taken by that union. It’s [WandaVision] is the exploration of that bizarre, strange, completely right kind of love and it’s about watching them explore their relationship and growing it.”

WandaVision is set to hit Disney+ Spring 2021. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? In Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021. Disney+’s She-Hulk, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel don’t have release dates.