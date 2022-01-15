WandaVsion Star Kat Dennings Celebrates Show’s Anniversary With Wardrobe Malfunction Photo

Time sure flies when you’re the best-reviewed TV series of 2021! Last year, Marvel had an impressive line-up of shows debut on Disney+ starting with WandaVision. Believe it or not, January 15th marks one year since the first two episodes dropped on the streaming site. Many folks have been honoring the show’s anniversary, including Funko, who just announced a cool new Scarlet Witch Pop figure. Kat Dennings, who reprised her role as Darcy Lewis from Thor and Thor: The Dark World in WandaVision, took to social media today to celebrate the first anniversary and share a funny behind-the-scenes photo.

“It’s the 1 year anniversary of @wandavision so here is me breaking my spanx on my first day in the circus outfit,” Dennings wrote. “The struuuuugle is REAL!!! You FLY doh, frand!! 😍😍😍 Happy Anniversary to us!!,” Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau) replied. You can check out the photo below:

“I was very surprised and excited,” Dennings said about her eight-years-later Marvel comeback in an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com. “At first, I just knew they wanted to bring Darcy back. When I heard it was for WandaVision, I was very intrigued. It’s such a unique project — I think the audience really appreciated the specialness of the show.”

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Dennings is going to be a part of Thor: Love and Thunder. While there has been no official word on whether or not we’ll be seeing Darcy again, Marvel producer Mary Livanos teased last year that the character could pop up anywhere.

“I don’t think [Dennings’ absence] had to do with anything COVID-related,” Livanos explained when asked about the lack of Darcy in the WandaVision finale. “We love Darcy as this elusive, wacky character, and I find it particularly delightful that Darcy could pop up anywhere in the universe.”

As for WandaVision, the show recently received 23 total Emmy nominations last year, including Best Limited Series. Some of the cast was also nominated, including Elizabeth Olsen for “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie,” Paul Bettany for “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie,” and Kathryn Hahn for “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.” The show ended up winning three Creative Arts Emmys for “Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour),” “Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes,” and “Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics” for “Agatha All Along.”

WandaVision is available to watch on Disney+.