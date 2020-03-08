Avengers: Endgame Fan Creates Massive War Machine Armor

The world of cosplaying has produced many screen-quality suits over the years and a new War Machine armor cosplay circulating online is certainly no exception. Cosplayer @GrizzlyGram took to their YouTube account this weekend to share a teaser video of the incredible armor, which plays off the iteration of the armor the James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) ended up wearing in Avengers: Endgame. @GrizzlyGram has also posted behind the scenes pictures of the build-out of the suit, which was created with a 3D printer and a subsequent painting process.

See the epic teaser video for yourself below.

So far, the on-screen future of Cheadle’s character has yet to be seen. In January, the actor was asked what he’d do with the character in a future property. According to Cheadle, he’d like to take the character back to his militaristic routes, comparing it to Terrence Howard’s take on the character in Iron Man (2008).

“If there were to be one, I’d really want to dig into him and maybe even find something that felt closer to the first Iron Man for who he was,” Cheadle explained. “I think they can go anywhere with him now.”

At one point, the character was set to become vice president of the United States during the events of Avengers: Endgame, though that idea was scrapped. “We took it out because it didn’t have any story weight, but I believe that during one draft, in the five year jump, Rhodie became vice president,” Avengers: Endgame co-writer Christopher Markus explained to ComicBook.com last year.

“It’s not like [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige] said, ‘You know what, we had a meeting and we’re going to have these three streaming services, so let’s make sure…’” the writer added. ‘No, if anything, I don’t know what all the streaming shows are, but it feels like they might come off of Endgame in some ways, but at no point did anybody say, ‘That’s what we should do, so therefore, sprinkle that in.’”

Avengers: Endgame is now streaming on Disney+.

