Warner Bros. and Other Studios Reportedly Interested in James Gunn

James Gunn might not be a part of Disney’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise any longer, but other studios are reportedly ready to scoop him up.

Gunn has been in the news since being fired by Disney after old jokes resurfaced on social media, which means he won’t be directing the final part of his Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. According to a report by THR, it seems Gunn has since been approached by top producers and executives at a few different studios who hope to have him helm their upcoming projects.

“I’d work with him in a heartbeat,” says one senior executive at a rival studio. Another executive told the outlet, “I’ve been advised that we can’t bring anything to him until the Disney matter is 100 percent resolved.” While THR spoke to several executives, all are remaining anonymous for several reasons, including the fact that Gunn can’t actually entertain other offers just yet.

To do that, he must first complete the settlement negotiations with Disney, something that’s a bit a complicated since it involves not only him leaving, but also what happens with his script, which was already written.

As for the competing studios — those are reported to be high profile ones, including Warner Bros, who are owners of the DC Universe and it’s growing universe. Scooping Gunn up from Marvel would certainly be an interesting way to make a splash, and there are a variety of films we would love to see him take on in that universe, but for now, we’ll just have to wait and see.

In any case, the studios will wait until the Disney exit is complete, which should happen rather soon.

Several people have come to Gunn’s defense since the controversy ignited, including his brother Sean, and you can read James Gunn‘s official statement on the firing below.

“I have regretted them for many years since – not just because they were stupid, not at all funny, wildly insensitive, and certainly not provocative like I had hoped, but also because they don’t reflect the person I am today or have been for some time,” Gunn said. “Regardless of how much time has passed, I understand and accept the business decisions taken today. Even these many years later, I take full responsibility for the way I conducted myself then. All I can do now, beyond my sincere and heartfelt regret, is to be the best human being I can be: accepting, understanding, committed to equality, and far more thoughtful about my public statements and my obligations to our public discourse. To everyone inside my industry and beyond, I again offer my deepest apologies. Love to all.”

Currently, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has no director, but is earmarked for a May 1, 2020 release date.