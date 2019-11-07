Watch Brie Larson Eat a Rhino Beetle With Bear Grylls for Nat Geo Show

Brie Larson is an Oscar-winning actor who has many big roles under her belt, but she made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut at the beginning of the year as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in Captain Marvel before teaming up with all of the big MCU heroes in Avengers: Endgame. Larson plays an adventurer on the big screen, and it turns out she’s got a knack for exploring in real life, too. The actor recently made an appearance on Running Wild with Bear Grylls where she braved eating a rhino beetle. In the series, the famed survivalist takes A-list celebrities on journeys into the wildest locations around the world, forcing the stars to push their bodies and minds to the limit to successfully complete the adventure of a lifetime. You can check out a clip from Larson’s episode above.

“I wanted to be Indiana Jones when I was younger,” Larson revealed before they came across the beetle.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“That’s a rhino beetle grub, larvae,” Grylls explained. “Good protein, good snack, this is.”

“I don’t think I got all the anal tract out, but that’s the worst that can happen,” Larson joked before braving the meal.

“I just ate a beetle larva,” Larson shared with the camera. “I’d rather not explain what it tastes like.” She joked, “I think I’m supposed to feel more energized than I do. I think cappuccinos work better.”

While the Marvel actress has kept busy by signing on for a number of roles, fans are still wondering when we will next see her in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige teased that the sequel would be happening during Marvel’s Hall H presentation at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, yet denied us any details about when it was expected. Recent comments from Larson hint that even she’s unaware of when the sequel is expected to land in theaters.

“I don’t really know what job I’m going to do next, which is very exciting. I don’t even know what my life’s gonna be! And most of this year, you know, I had to do the press tour,” Larson shared with Variety. “But then the last half of the year, I’ve just been focusing way more on just doing what I want to do that’s completely outside of my job.”

Running Wild with Bear Grylls airs Tuesday nights at 10 ET on National Geographic. Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.