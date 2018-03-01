Watch Chadwick Boseman Surprise ‘Black Panther’ Fans

Fans are still heading to theaters to check out Black Panther, but a select few got to meet King T’Challa in person.

Black Panther is played by Chadwick Boseman, and he teamed up with Jimmy Fallon to surprise fans under the guise of thank you videos. The fans would record their thank you messages to Boseman, and then after they were done he would surprise them, and as you can see, the reactions were amazing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First up was Darren, who gave a heartfelt thank you and one of the best reactions.

“Darren here. Just want to say thank you so much for making Black Panther. I can’t express how much it means to me and the community and my family. Thank you from the very bottom of my heart for all that you’ve done, for really being a hero that we really need in a time like this, thank you so much.”

When Boseman calls his name, Darren loses it, but then bows and says “My King, My King” with a Wakanda Forever salute thrown in. It’s a cool moment, but it was far from the only one.

One fan was just thankful for the Black Panther costume in general, but not for the reason you may think.

“I saw the movie four times. I do have a life but I saw it four times. I saw it once with my girlfriend, also, I wanted to thank you for having your suit on for most of the movie because when your chest was out she was getting a little excited and I felt insecure so thank you for that.”

That left Boseman and Fallon in stitches, but another fan pulled at Boseman’s heartstrings.

As a creator and an entrepreneur of color, just seeing this movie made me realize that our stories need to be told. There’s so many of us out there who are trying to create great things and I was just so inspired as someone who wants to make movies one day and wants to inspire people that art can really change the world.”

Boseman then came out and asked her “what type of movies do you want to do?” Suffice it to say she was shocked, and couldn’t really form an answer.

You can watch the whole collection of reactions in the video above.

Black Panther is currently in theaters now. T’Challa will return in Avengers: Infinity War, which hits theaters on May 4.