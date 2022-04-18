Watch Danny Elfman and Orchestra Perform the Spider-Man Theme at Coachella

After a two-year hiatus, Coachella has returned to the Empire Polo Club for another go at its massive two-weekend event. Over the course of the past few years — when the event took place, that is) — the music and arts festival invited some of Hollywood’s most popular composers to perform and this year, the festival enlisted the help of Danny Elfman. Composer of a hundred or so films, Elfman and his accompanying orchestra ended up playing various themes originally written by the composer.

For fans of his collaborations with Sam Raimi, that means that yes, he and he friends did happen to perform the theme for Raimi’s beloved Spider-Man trilogy. You can watch that below.

https://twitter.com/MaguireDunst/status/1515740008317169664?s=20&t=UwOFKlmyfxxRIrYaIx0gUw

Elfman’s no stranger to the world of superheroes, especially the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Some of his superhero credits include Avengers: Age of Ultron and Justice League. Before long at all, fans will also be able to hear his work on Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

“I am starting to do bits of pre-work for Doctor Strange 2 that Sam Raimi’s directing,” the musician said about the flick last year. “Even though I don’t start it for some months, there’s bits of recorded music they need for the sets.”

The composer also happens to be a frequent collaborator of Tim Burton, scoring the filmmaker’s first stab at the Caped Crusader.

“Batman was very stressful — almost nervous-breakdown stressful, Elfman once disclosed to the NY Post. “All I had done up to then was quirky comedies. Nobody but Tim wanted me on the movie. I really had to prove myself. There was a desire to have me collaborate with Prince [who wrote additional music for the film], but I was not open to that.”

Disney’s official synopsis for the film can be found below.

“To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6th.

