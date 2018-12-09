Watch Kevin Smith Get Emotional Reacting to ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer

The first trailer for Avengers: Endgame was finally released this week and it’s got fans incredibly hyped. The fan most excited for the upcoming Marvel film is none other than Kevin Smith: director, actor, and full-blown comics fanatic.

Smith posted a video of himself on his YouTube page reacting to the trailer and things got emotional. They also got pretty mouthy, so be warned: STRONG, UNCENSORED LANGUAGE LIES AHEAD.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video begins with Smith excited as a kid on Christmas morning. In fact, that’s the first analogy he uses.

“I woke up at 6 AM this morning like Christmas,” he said, “The Avengers trailer was dropping and I knew it. I could feel it in my bones. I left a plate of cookies out for the Russo Brothers and, oh, did they deliver. They brought it, man.”

The director was so excited about the trailer, which he called a “gift.” “I love this shit,” he added, “It makes me feel young.”

In the reaction video, Smith mentions how he’s finally filming a follow-up to Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back called Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, something he’s been excited about for a long time. However, he claims he’s even more excited about the Endgame trailer, and we can’t blame him. It’s pretty awesome.

Smith decided to play the trailer and comment along in his video, emphasizing how cool it is to see the “first glimpse at the Marvel universe, post snap.” The trailer opens with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) saying, “part of the journey is the end,” which Smith calls “fucking poetry.”

“They focused on our core survivors,” he adds, “haunted by the snap, or what they call in the Marvel Universe, ‘the decimation.’” When Tony mentions that there’s no hope for rescue, Smith points that that the word “rescue” is key. In fact, he believes Pepper Potts is coming to save her beloved in the rescue suit. While many believe it will be Captain Marvel, his theory does fit nicely into the early themes of the trailer, which shows Tony in a situation that Smith compares to Gravity.

“I would watch a whole movie of Tony Stark lost in space,” Smith adds, excitedly.

The biggest emotional moment for Smith comes when Ant-Man appears at the end of the trailer. The Marvel-lover can’t get enough of how the devastating two-minute trailer ends on such a positive, fun note. “I get so fucking stupid emotional for this shit,” he said through tears, “Little Ant-Man is gonna save the day!”

In fact, Smith played the whole trailer again, reacted to everything one more time, and then cried for a second time when the Ant-Man reveal rolled around. What an adorable softie!

“FUCK EM UP!,” he shouts at the screen. Honestly, if we weren’t already insanely jazzed to see this movie, Smith’s enthusiasm would be enough to convince us.

“I’m staying alive for this,” he joked, emphasizing again that this means more to him than his own film. “Hats off to Marvel.”

Smith ends his video in the most Kevin Smith way possible, saying, “I feel like I’ve just come 1,000 times. There it is. Thanks for watching.”

We enjoy you, Kevin! Thanks for being such a committed fan.

Avengers: Endgame is set to hit theaters on April 26, 2019. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019 and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.