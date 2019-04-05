Watch Robert Downey Jr. Dance to Blondie to Kick Off ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Press Tour

Avengers: Endgame is only three weeks away from finally hitting theaters, which means fans are about to be treated to the Marvel Cinematic Universe cast doing press for the film. One such cast member is Robert Downey Jr., the actor known best to MCU fans as Tony Stark/Iron Man. Based on a new video posted to Instagram, Downey Jr. is amped to be kicking off the tour. The video shows him jamming out to some Blondie, and it could not be more delightful.

“Its on… @avengers #press #tour #2019 #TeamStark #hair @davynewkirk #style @jeanneyangstyle and music @jimmy_rich #healtheinternet #thankyou #blondie #heartofglass,” the actor wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many fans commented on the post, clearly loving Downey Jr.’s sweet moves.

“We don’t deserve him,” @katelynnassar_3 wrote.

“Omg I’ll be dreaming of this tonight!,” @mrstrakker added.

“I’d say you definitely have those embarrassing Dad moves. I mean you can’t be Tom Holland’s dad without them,” @haylie_gibbs_21 joked.

In addition to killing it on the dance floor, Downey Jr. also celebrated his 54th birthday this week. Many of his fellow Avengers sent him sweet messages, including Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, and Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth.

One of the first places you can catch Downey Jr. promoting Avengers: Endgame is on Jimmy Kimmel Live this coming Monday, April 8th. He’ll be joined by Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, and Chris Hemsworth.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is currently playing in theaters everywhere, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 5th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Avengers: Endgame trailer, The Walking Dead and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!