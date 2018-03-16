Watch Teacher Greet Students With Black Panther Handshake

Black Panther has broken all sorts of records at the box office, but it’s the cultural involvement that will be the likely legacy of the Ryan Coolgler film. First there was the number of gofundme campaigns that raised money to bring kids to see the film, then the celebs started kicking in. Just this last week the Village of Wauconda, Illinois posted images of people from their town wearing the Black Panther mask and giving the Wakanda salute.

Now, we have video of a 4th grade teacher in at Ohio’s Dayton Leadership Academies, wearing a Black Panther mask and giving each one of her students a Wakandan salute as they enter class.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tina Bailey told Yahoo News that she was extremely happy that people loved the video that now has been shared hundreds of thousands of times, “It’s very exciting, but I just hope that people remember that it was for the kids, our babies are so stressed out in these areas. You have the low income, you have bullying, you have just different things that are going on in the world.”

