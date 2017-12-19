Watch The Avengers Sing Christmas Carols

Fire up the speakers, the Avengers characters are singing Christmas carols.

In the YouTube video above, originally posted in December of 2014, the cast of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are singing the most well-known Christmas tunes to spread the holiday cheer. Joy to the World, We Wish You A Merry Christmas, and Jingle Bells are harmonized by words in various films across the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Of course, Jingle Bells requires a bit of translation, as Rocket’s talking houseplant Groot belts, “I am Groot,” which is subtitled to “Jingle Bells.”

The video is edited by YouTube user James Covenant. It uses footage and audio from films such as Iron Man, Iron Man 3, Captain America: The First Avenger, Thor, The Avengers, and Guardians of the Galaxy. Their words are set to the tunes of the Christmas carols and the rest is history.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is packing gifts for fans heading into 2018. With Thor: Ragnarok currently playing in theaters, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Ant-Man and The Wasp are all slated for released in the new year.