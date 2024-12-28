Watch: The Watcher Faces His Crimes in Marvel’s What If…? Series Finale Clip (Exclusive)

Marvel’s What If…? is set to close out its final season with a bang, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at the anticipated finale. The final episode of What If…? will hit Disney+ on December 29th, but you don’t have to wait until then to get a preview of the chaos going down in the finale, and as you can see in the clip above, things aren’t going so hot for The Watcher. Uatu has broken the long held oath of all Watchers at several points throughout the series, though no more so than this season, and those actions have finally caught up with him in the form of three other Watchers, who have imprisoned him as they seek answers to his crimes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the clip we see Uatu chained by three other Watchers known as The Eminence, The Incarnate, and The Executioner, and they are questioning why Uatu has decided to not just expose their secrets to mortals but directly interfere with their fates. Uatu says he shared those secrets with heroes, but that is countered with the example of Doctor Strange.

As they point out supposed flaws in Uatu’s actions, Uatu explains the altruistic effects of each one, including Strange, who he defends by pointing out that he “sacrificed his own soul to resurrect the home he destroyed.” When that is called unnatural, Uatu pushes back again, saying “it is a miracle that continues to birth new branches of reality for us to watch over. Surely you can see for a garden to thrive it must be cultivated, so its trees grow higher, its flowers bloom brighter, and pests that threaten to destroy it all are weeded out.”

Then Uatu saving Riri Williams is brought to the forefront, which Uatu says “it was one time out of trillions.” Then names like Reed Richards, Nick Fury, and hilariously Madison are brought up as others he has intervened with, and for the latter, Uatu really doesn’t have much in the way of defense, saying “well…” You can watch the full clip in the video above.

While a host of stories and characters have been in the mix since the show’s very first episode, What If…? has always been at its core a story about Uatu and his role as The Watcher. That all comes full circle in season 3, and during an interview on The Official Marvel Podcast, Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation at Marvel Studios Brad Winderbaum spoke of this season completing Uatu’s trilogy.

“What If…? Season 3 feels like the completion of a trilogy,” Winderbaum said. “It takes us to places you’d never expect. It goes beyond the first two seasons in its exploration of the Multiverse and it pulls in characters that are very unexpected. It has what I think is an extremely moving and fulfilling culmination for Uatu, The Watcher.”

What If…? Season 3’s first 7 episodes are now available on Disney+, and episode 8 will hit the service on Sunday, December 29th.

What’s been your favorite episode of What If…? so far? You can talk all things Marvel with me on Bluesky @KnightofOA!