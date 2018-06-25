Marvel Reveals Full X-Force Team Lineup

Marvel Comics has finally revealed the full roster of the new X-Force team debuting in the pages of Weapon X.

This “Weapon X-Force” squad will be led by Sabretooth, who has recently and forcibly taken over the role of leader of Weapon X from Old Man Logan.

Two previous members of Weapon X will be sticking around to join Sabretooth’s X-Force squad. Domino, the mutant mercenary with probability powers, and Lady Deathstrike, the cyborg assassin.

The first newcomer to the team is Omega Red, a creation of the Russian equivalent of Weapon X project. Omega Red has traditionally been a major X-Men and Wolverine villain. He’s recently been appearing in the pages of Weapon X as he’s been forced to work for anti-mutant government forces within Russia, including his own brother. After a fight with Sabretooth, the two gained a grudging respect for one another and Sabretooth gained some clarity about his role as team leader.

The last piece of the Weapon X-Force puzzle is the mutant shapeshifter Mystique. Mystique was a secret member of Magneto’s X-Men team in the pages of Uncanny X-Men before the Inhumans vs. X-Men event. After that, she became caught up in the Shadow King and Professor X’s dramatic returns in Astonishing X-Men. With that story now complete, it seems she will be returning to the more morally ambiguous grounds she’s familiar with.

Previous Weapon X member Warpath appears to be moving on from the team after becoming disillusioned with Sabretooth’s questionable morals and methods. He’ll be seen next as a member of the new X-Men squad forming in Astonishing X-Men #13, alongside Dazzler, Havok, Beast, and Colossus.

Old Man Logan’s future is less certain. His presence in the Marvel universe seems to be shrinking considerably as Wolverine’s return draws closer. He’s already quit the X-Men Gold team and now leaving Weapon X means he’ll only be seen in the pages of his own solo series.

The new team debuts in Weapon X #22, on sale in August.

WEAPON X #22

GREG PAK & FRED VAN LENTE (W)

YILDIRAY CINAR (A)

Cover by RAHZZAH|

A FRESH START FOR WEAPON X!

They were hunters who became the hunted… They were enemies forced to become allies… They were a ticking time bomb that had no choice but to fall apart… Out of the ashes of Team Weapon X, a new crew is borne! Sabretooth is putting together a team that is willing to do what other X-Men won’t, willing to wade into blood and filth to protect mutantkind! But who will make the cut? Don’t miss the debut of WEAPON X-FORCE!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99