Wendy’s Destroys McDonalds With Epic ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Meme

Wendy’s is feeling just fine after their most recent tweet has McDonald’s feeling like it’s being erased from existence.

Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War follow. Major spoilers!

Playing on the popular I Don’t Feel So Good meme, inspired by Spider-Man’s final moments on what was left of Titan and collapsing into Tony Stark’s arms, Wendy’s has snapped their fingers at McDonald’s. Taking a photo of their signature Big Mac burger and applying the disappearing effect to it, the McDonald’s sandwich is merely left saying, “I don’t feel so good,” before it disappears from the universe.

Check out the savage tweet from Wendy’s below.

Thanos didn’t only claim the Big Mac with this tweet but Wendy’s took a dig at McDonald’s for have frozen beef in burgers it was serving to customers. Relentless.

Wendy’s isn’t the only fast food chain getting in on the Avengers: Infinity War meme fun. Texas-based chain What-A-Burger, which offers quite legendary options, used the meme to promote its limited time only Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich.

Get it before it disappears!

“The Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich is only here for a limited time? I don’t feel so good.” pic.twitter.com/jtNJdhmWBG — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) May 3, 2018

There is no telling what food service Thanos and his Infinity Gauntlet will obliterate next. He’s already wreaking havoc on the world’s most popular video game right now, as it is.

Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War are now playing in theaters. Ant-Man and The Wasp is set for release on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel will follow it on March 6, 2019, with the untitled Avengers 4 set to tie everything about the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a bow on May 3, 2019.

