Wendy’s Picks Marvel Over DC

It may be the biggest question of all when it comes to anything comic book related: do you prefer Marvel or DC? Now, Wendy’s, the fast food chain, has weighed in.

Writer Gail Simone is very active on social media, and on Wednesday she took some of her interactions to a whole new level by asking various fast food establishments and food companies what their comic book universe preference is, Marvel or DC. It’s a question that could have, as one fan noted, started a fast food war, but instead Wendy’s rose to the occasion and gave Twitter absolute gold, even if it did choose Marvel.

OK, yes, Wendy’s chose Marvel over DC, but you have to read deeper into the exchange. Wendy’s went on to reply — in all caps, mind you — that it still loves both, and, furthermore, it’s OK to read both! The thread gets even better from there, too, when one fan points out that Marvel keeps putting redheads in really bad situations. As Wendy’s is, you know, a redhead, there seemed to be a brief moment of regret by the chain, but Simone came in with a rescue of sorts by declaring Wendy’s to be the Dark Phoenix.

Wendy’s choosing Marvel over DC probably isn’t a huge surprise if you really think about it. The chain’s social media account has a bit of a reputation for being pretty sassy, and it also has exhibited a bit of a preference for Marvel in the past. Last month, when asked what the best game of 2018 was, the account declared it to be Spider-Man and even went on to note that its favorite Spidey in Into the Spider-Verse was Spider-Ham.

The Marvel love goes even deeper than that, though. Last May, the sassy mascot got a sick burn in on McDonald’s with a truly savage Avengers: Infinity War-inspired tweet throwing major shade at its competitor.

All of these things together, it’s pretty clear Wendy’s is pro-Marvel, but it’s all in good fun, and that is something that wasn’t lost on the fans, especially Simone.

“I’m sorry, but for reasons I don’t fully understand, this Wendy’s thing is the funniest damn thing in history,” Simone wrote.

Now it’s your turn to weigh in. How do you feel about Wendy’s Marvel preference? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.