Werewolf By Night: Laura Donnelly Reportedly Playing Elsa Bloodstone in Disney+ Project

Werewolf by Night star Laura Donnelly is reportedly playing Elsa Bloodstone in the upcoming Disney+ project. Now, when she was cast, the speculation surrounding the role focused on her possibly being Nina Price, who is Vampire by Night in the comics. The Comic Circus reports that Elsa Bloodstone is getting the nod here. The presence of Bloodstone would point to a formation of the Midnight Sons even quicker than some fans would have hoped. The mystic/horror roster of characters in the MCU is loading up. Blade's big Marvel Studios debut is on the horizon, Moon Knight is already spearing Jackals on rooftops on Disney+, and Doctor Strange is about to unleash the full Madness of the Multiverse in under a month. All the chess pieces are coming onto the board. The presence of Werewolf by Night alone had energized fans, but things have skyrocketed in the months since the Halloween Special was reported about.

Adding to the intrigue is the fact that Station Eleven star Gael Garcia Bernal was confirmed in the starring role. The Batman composer Michael Giacchino is in the director's chair for the special as well. So, the speculation is through the roof for this project. The MCU has become a wide net for many different tones and textures as Moon Knight dipped its toes into full-on horror this week. Multiverse of Madness is also rumored to be going a much more scary route than most of the company's offerings. Daredevil is back in the fold and waiting to debut in costume. But, everything isn't all doom and gloom with humorous tones in Ms. Marvel and She/Hulk to look forward to. Thor: Love and Thunder seems to be following Ragnarok's trajectory as well.

Fans knew something was afoot after the news of the Halloween Special became public. Kevin Smith said last year that he had plans for Werewolf by Night in his animated Howard the Duck show. However, it became apparent that was never meant to be.

"In my head, as I started building my season, I was like, 'Alright. Episode 5. Werewolf by Night,'" Smith said during his Fatman Beyond podcast during the summer. "The idea of our story was that Howard was trapped here and he was trying to get pages of the Darkhold, which would allow him to go back. There's Howard as I'm laying it out and then I go into Jeph and told him what I wanted to do, and that's when they said 'You can't use Werewolf by Night,' and I asked why. They said the movie division was using him."

