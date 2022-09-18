Werewolf by Night Director Teases New Teaser

The release of Marvel's Werewolf by Night is now under three weeks away, and the House of Ideas will soon ramp up marketing for the Halloween special. In fact, a tweet from filmmaker Michael Giacchino this weekend suggests another teaser for the project will soon be on the way. Responding to a fan wanting to see more of the special on Twitter Saturday afternoon, Giacchino said a new look will be coming "soon!"

When the project was first announced at D23 Expo earlier this month, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige was on-hand to talk about the project. The studio unveiled the project's first teaser at the time, giving fans their first looks at the titular lycanthrope played by Gael Garcia Bernal, the macabre Man-Thing, and Laura Donnelly's character which may (or may not) be famed Marvel monster-hunter Elsa Bloodstone.

The special, which has yet to set an official runtime, marks the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Giacchino has sat in the director's chair. In addition to directing, the composer also composed the project's score.

"I've been having a blast. It's an incredibly challenging process. I love it," Giacchino previously told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. "Everyday, I've been having fun working on it and we're int he middle of it. Hopefully, very soon we'll share a lot more about it. Yeah. There's not much I can't say other than I'm having a good time and I am working on something that I love. So, that's a win-win right there."

Marvel's official synopsis for the special can be found below:

"On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader," the synopsis reads. "In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader's life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster."

