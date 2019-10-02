Wesley Snipes Reveals Details Behind His Version of Black Panther

A couple years ago, the Marvel Cinematic Universe welcomed a big addition to its ranks when a certain Wakandan hero joined the franchise. The series saw its take on Black Panther shatter box-office records as it made well over a billion dollars during its run. Chadwick Boseman received praise for his take on T’Challa, but there was another star eyed for the role long ago. After all, Blade star Wesley Snipes wanted to try his hand at Black Panther more than a decade ago, and the star has shared new details about the project with fans.

Recently, reporter Kevin McCarthy was able to speak with Snipes on a red carpet, and it was there the actor opened up about his original hopes for Black Panther. Years ago, the actor had hoped to bring a comic book-accurate take on Wakanda to life, but Snipes said the technology of the time couldn’t realize his vision.

“At that time, we didn’t actually have the technology, but we would have done all the Vibranium. All the x-ray vision and virtual operation and the whole nine of it. I wanted it to be like the comic book was [with a] super city and super science,” the star said.

Of course, Snipes got his chance to enter the Marvel Universe years later when Blade came around. The actor said he jumped at the chance to play the vampire after losing out on Black Panther, and he wanted the movie to be something which his friends could enjoy.

“I thought, ‘Well, this would be a cool opportunity for me to do something for truly my friends. All the martial arts cats, all the cats that love Shaft.’,” the actor said.

Nowadays, Black Panther has all the right tech to come to life on screen, and fans admit they’d love to see Wesley join the franchise. However, with a reboot of Blade on the way starring Mahershala Ali, fans are curious if the action star will opt for a cameo in the remake down the line.

