What Does Avengers: Endgame Mean for Agents of SHIELD?

Heads up, minor Avengers: Endgame spoilers up ahead! Now that Avengers: Endgame has come and passed, what does it mean for Agents of SHIELD? In just over a week, the hit ABC show returns to the airwaves in a post-Endgame world. As the fifth season was winding down, Graviton (Adrian Pasdar) made a mention that Thanos (Josh Brolin) had been invading Earth, likely referring to the character’s invasion of Wakanda with his Outrider army.

Though the fifth season of Agents of SHIELD finished prior to the infamous “snap,” it stands to reason that the show would have to touch on Thanos’ Decimation at some point or another, right? It was revealed at WonderCon last month that the sixth season would feature a time jump of one year, meaning the season is set between Infinity War and the majority of Endgame. But the thing is, you’ll know that the timeline of the MCU — at least on the movie side of things — is now five years in the future due to the use of the Quantum Realm.

With Endgame‘s time jump, it’s likely that the upcoming season of Agents of SHIELD will take place entirely within the events of Infinity War and the “prime timeline” set up in Endgame. That is, of course, unless the ABC show dives back into time-traveling as it did last season.

Character-wise, nobody from SHIELD appeared in the Avengers flick. In fact, James D’Arcy’s Edwin Jarvis was the first-ever character created for television to appear in the movies. That said, the show won’t have to worry about the storyline of Endgame, rather it’ll likely play off the events of Infinity War if anything.

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters while Agents of SHIELD Season Six premieres May 10th.

Do you think Endgame will have a direct impact on Agents of SHIELD? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation on Twitter by hitting me up at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things SHIELD!

