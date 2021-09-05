Doctor Strange Writer Has an Intense Reaction to This Week's What If...? Episode

✖

Marvel's What If...? is continuing to chug along through its inaugural outing on Disney+, with four of nine episodes already having premiered on the streamer. The latest episode was titled "What If...Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?," and took fans of the MCU on an adventure where Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) was killed in the car accident that initially ruined Strange's hands in Doctor Strange.

Now, Doctor Strange writer C. Robert Cargill can't get enough of the show — especially the latest episode adapting the movie he co-wrote with Scott Derrickson and Jon Spaihts.

WHAT IF... is so fucking badass. It's just got the biggest, hairiest nads in the MCU. Every story is amazing, and each one has captured the true spirit of the comic: that while great stories can happen outside of the mainline, the sacrifices and choices made inside truly matter. — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) September 4, 2021

That's when he dropped a second tweet raving about the work done on What If...? Episode 4.

"Watching a WHAT IF... of my own movie is a truly a career f--king highlight for me. And what great writing. This team is so f--king great. Could not be more in love with this week's episode."

At one point, both Cargill and Derrickson were onboard Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness but departed to write and film The Black Phone for Blumhouse.

The first four episodes of Marvel's What If...? are now streaming on Disney+.

