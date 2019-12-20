What If…? Season 2 Is Already Being Worked On

Before Disney+ was even available a stable of content that would be exclusive to the streaming service stretching years in the future had been revealed. In true Marvel Studios fashion, shows dating as far ahead as 2021 were among those announced, and one of the many exciting reveals by the House of Ideas was the first foray by Marvel Studios into animation with their elseworlds series Marvel’s What If…? Marvel must clearly have a lot of faith in the series, as company president Kevin Feige has revealed they’ve already started working on the second season of the series.

In a new interview with BuzzFeed Brazil, Feige was asked which episodes of the series he would like to see, which gave him the opportunity to reveal new details about the show including its second season that’s already being planned.

“I’m very happy that we’re doing the What If…? series for Disney+ right now, and I’ve seen most of them. We have ten (episodes) for Season 1, we’re already working on the next ten for Season 2,” he said.

It’s worth noting that because Disney+ is still in its infancy, there’s been no word yet on how “Renewals” and “Cancellations” will work on the series. Work being done on What If…? could be just the planning stages with an official renewal still on the table, it remains to be seen.

Feige has previously said that the series will touch on every single movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, delivering new takes on what could have been for all 23 movies in the franchise. Each episode will take an element of the MCU and make one minor change, which will lead to drastically different stories from what played out on the big screen. Among those that will be explored in the first season are two huge What If’s: “What if Peggy Carter had the Super Soldier Serum” and “What if T’Challa became Guardians of the Galaxy’s Star-Lord.”

“Kevin said that we will be exploring every movie in a new way, but not every episode is about one movie if that makes sense,” Showrunner Ashley Bradley told Discussing Film in September. “On the reel [shown at D23 Expo], there is this image of a Star-Lord T’Challa because we wanted to see what if the worlds of Black Panther and Guardians of the Galaxy collided? That was taking two universes, two to three movies, kind of twisting them in new ways.”

Re-imagining one MCU movie per episode is “not the objective,” Bradley added. “The objective is to hopefully see the majority of characters from all 23 movies. You’ll see multiple characters in an episode.”

The series, narrated by Jeffrey Wright as the all-seeing Watcher, will also see the return of MCU vets like Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Brolin, Hayley Atwell, Chadwick Boseman, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Natalie Portman, Michael Douglas, Michael B. Jordan, Sebastian Stan, Michael Rooker, Tom Hiddleston and other returning Marvel stars.

The first season of What If…? is set to premiere on Disney+ in Summer 2021. A premiere window for season two has not been set. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Disney has also launched a gift subscription option for the holidays.

