Marvel’s What If…? Fans Are Loving Young Shuri

This week’s new episode of Marvel’s What If…? took fans back to the beginning of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Killmonger showed up just in time to rescue Tony Stark from the Ten Rings attack and changed the course of the entire timeline. While Killmonger served as the episode’s main character, however, starting global wars in order to push forward his cause, it was another Wakandan that stole the hearts of fans.

Letitia Wright’s Shuri was an instant fan-favorite when Black Panther was released in theaters back in 2018, and it seems like there has been a similar reaction to the version of the Wakandan princess featured in Wednesday’s new What If…? episode. This Shuri is younger than the one we know in the live-action franchise, but she’s every bit as intelligent and intuitive.

She’s only in a few scenes of the episode, but Shuri manages to steal hearts left and right. Following the new What If…? debut, fans everywhere took to Twitter to share their love for Kid Shuri, as well as their excitement for what happens next.

WARNING: There may be some What If…? spoilers ahead!

Team Up

i can’t wait to see this pepper dora milaje shuri team up after that ep pic.twitter.com/hFHt7c5Y22 — rey/bix✵ (@reynyra) September 15, 2021

Kid Shuri Appreciation

So Cute

Smartest in the Room

Ok if any #WhatIf episode needed a part 2 it was this one. I NEED to see a US-Wakanda war and more of young Shuri being the smartest person in the room pic.twitter.com/ntIEG4kApV — Brandon (@mayblach) September 15, 2021

Love Her

#WhatIf spoilers #WHATIF SHURI IS SO??? I LOVE HER pic.twitter.com/Kd0lfkuBgM — kai | my tumblr is aroacesigma im active there (@bobbilovebot) September 15, 2021

Per Usual

General Romonda is the best thing to come out of this episode and Shuri still outsmarting everyone else as per usual pic.twitter.com/scLLZNtAkV — Leia 🔸 (@mrdcksdahlia) September 15, 2021

Crown

One Step Ahead

Brightens My Day

Shuri & Pepper teaming up literally brightens my day 🥰#WhatIf pic.twitter.com/QRgnPM8ae5 — fandom crunch (@crunch_fandom) September 15, 2021

