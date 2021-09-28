Vision Ultron Getting Twitter Emoji Ahead Of What If?

Marvel gave Vision Ultron an emoji on Twitter ahead of What If…? this week. It’s been a wild run for the Disney+ show and last week’s entry produced the best look yet at the Infinity Stone holder. Thor got to be an only child and have a pretty wild party. But, near the end, fans got a glimpse at what could be the true villain of this first season of What If…? Vision has been in another episode, specifically the zombies one, but he’s probably never been scarier than this particular moment. A lot of Marvel fans have been wondering when they would encounter Ultron again because the villain is a recurring threat for the Avengers in the comics. In a world of infinite possibilities, it’s no wonder that a longstanding bad guy would pop up again. (Bonus points if they manage to get James Spader back to voice the villain in ant capacity.) Check out the emoji right here too.

https://twitter.com/HashflagArchive/status/1442852347122704393?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

What If…? character designer Paul Lasaine talked to The Direct about what’s brewing for Season 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Some of the new movies that are coming out, there are some characters [in Season 2] that are based on that. And then there’s some that are brand new, like… literally brand new,” Lasaine shared. “There was one thing, and this is a Season 2 thing, and this will not be a spoiler, but we wanted to do this cool effect in this one place, and it was really a cool, interesting camera effect. And the producers came back and said ‘Well, actually, we’re gonna be doing that on this other movie which isn’t coming out yet for another year or two, so can you come up with a different effect?’ ‘Ok, yeah, sure, we can do that.’ It doesn’t happen that often, again because we are primarily basing…every one of these episodes, for the most part, is based on these existing movies, even if it’s a mash-up. You know, our Episode 2 was Guardians of the Galaxy and Black Panther, so we know what that pretty much entails, and we don’t go too far off field.”

Are you excited for What If this week? Let us know down in the comments!